CPC leads China to a new cooperative model

China has achieved its first century-old goal of eradicating absolute poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects thanks to the able and strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, which this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

As CPC Central Committee Secretary General Xi Jinping said in the important July 1 speech to mark the historic anniversary, China is confidently moving towards the second centenary goal of making it a great modern socialist country in all respects by 2050 (2049 being the centenary of the founding of New China).

The world faces a stronger, confident and reliable China, which has taken its rightful place in the global governance machinery. But with this development comes growing accounts that China has become assertive and aggressive, and is provoking and endangering the Western economic, democratic and security order.

There are three main Western narratives targeting China. The first and most important are values, the second the future international order and the third the Chinese political system and the idea of ​​democracy and human rights, which do not conform to Western concepts.

China recognizes many Western values ​​but does not accept all of them, as Chinese values ​​are based on Confucianism, Taoism, Buddhism, and Marxism, including Xi Jinping’s Thought on Chinese-Style Socialism for a New Era . And the fact that a fifth of the world’s population does not accept Western values ​​as their own raises questions about the universality of Western values.

The CCP has not only helped China become the world’s second-largest economy and the largest trading nation, but has also restored the dignity of the Chinese people and secured China its rightful place on the world stage.

In addition, for years, China has contributed more than 30% to global economic growth. He is also leading the global fight against climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and is helping other countries with essential supplies, including solar panels, green technologies, drugs and vaccines.

But unlike the United States, China is not interested in establishing its hegemony. Instead, it uses diplomacy, dialogue and trade to create a global network of equal partners and strives to build a community of destiny for humanity. China’s partnership diplomacy is based on the strategic partnerships it has signed with different economies and aims to promote global development and counter the power politics of the United States.

China is making its way through these difficult times by increasing its influence in global governance based on mutual understanding. Moral realism theorist Yan Xuetong, who is also the founder of the School of International Relations at Tsinghua University, said that globalization is not only about the battle for new markets and resources, but also the establishment of rules and standards.

Public diplomacy helps China tell its story better to the world, and the CCP plays a central role in Chinese public diplomacy, stressing the importance of forging partnerships through peaceful means rather than applying its policies to the rest of the world. .

China’s foreign policy making is a highly deliberative process involving stakeholders from different fields, including academics and think tanks. On May 31, Xi Jinping said that Party officials should present to the world the image of a “credible, kind and respectable China” and that it is “necessary to constantly expand the circle of friends (when he it is about) international public opinion “.

Peace and economic development remain at the heart of China’s foreign policy. And in his speech on July 1, Xi reiterated the importance of achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the second centenary goal.

But China faces fierce opposition from the West. The West has stepped up its strategy of containing China reflected in its Indo-peaceful policies and the NATO framework. When the G7 met in June this year, attention turned to China again, proving that Sino-Western relations are not improving. G7 leaders have announced various initiatives to counter China, including “Build Back Better World”. And the June 14 NATO meeting warned that China poses a military threat to the West.

As Zeno Leoni, professor in the Department of Defense Studies at King’s College London, recently wrote: “Why there is so much to celebrate as the Chinese Communist Party turns 100”, the G7 summit in Cornwall has showed that US President Joe Biden will struggle to build a unified anti-China front. And European Union diplomats have said the UK, Canada and Italy want a more nuanced Chinese policy on Biden’s hard line, and that the EU’s approach should be that of “cooperate”, “compete” and “compete”.

Beijing rightly denounced the G7 statement, saying the days when “small groups of countries” controlled the fate of the world are over. Many developing countries, including the Balkan states, have supported China on the issue. Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was one of the Balkan states supporting China, is a member of the “16 + 1” mechanism (16 Central and Eastern European countries plus China), which has helped member states achieve that cooperation with China facilitates balanced development. in Europe. China has pledged that investment, trade and infrastructure development will give new impetus to the growth of regional economies, although in recent times there has been some dissatisfaction among Central and Eastern European countries in because of the slowness of certain projects.

Detailed analysis is needed to determine whether infrastructure projects endanger the fiscal stability of the countries where they are implemented (as claimed by the EU), as local authorities use the EU accusation that China is investing huge sums without following the rules of “democracy” and environmental protection to question the effectiveness of Chinese-led projects.

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations with China in 2020 and is trying to strengthen cooperation with it. But it is often urged by the EU and the United States not to deepen their ties with China, despite the latter offering infrastructure projects without any strings attached. Bosnia and Herzegovina faces a dilemma, not least because China has provided it with the necessary supplies to fight the epidemic.

Many institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina have recently held events, including conferences, to explain the importance of the CCP, as well as China’s reform and opening up, which are important for understanding China and what it means. for the world.

China can be best understood through its history, culture, and political and social principles, not through Western political theories and practices. And through its philosophy and history-based approach to forming friendships of mutual benefit, the CCP has shown that the Chinese model of development and cooperation is new and effective, as it is based on multipolarity and values. international.

The author is director of the Confucius Institute, University of Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

