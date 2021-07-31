Jokpro volunteers appear in the south of Tangerang and support Jokowi during 3 duet periods with Prabowo





TANGERANGNEWS.com-President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who served for two terms, was again encouraged to continue his leadership for the third time in the next presidential election in 2024. However, this time around, Jokowi was actually encouraged to run as a duo with his former rival in two presidential elections in 2014 and 2019, Prabowo Subianto. The support was garnered by a community called Jokpro (Jokowi-Prabowo). The community has even now emerged in the youngest region of Banten, having held its declaration in the Benda Baru region of Pamulang, southern Tangerang on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Jokpro 2024 General Secretary (General Secretary) Timothy Ivan Triyono said the idea was a vision. The objective is linked to the amendment of the Constitution of 1945 concerning the duration of the mandate of the president. “To change the term of the president with the amendment, the amendment can take place if there is strong support from people who want Pak Jokowi to run for the third time,” Timothy said after the statement. . For the third time, he considered that the general chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, was a person who deserved to be Jokowi’s companion. Timothy believes these two leaders can change the climate of political contestation in Indonesia, which has recently been deemed unhealthy. “The big reason, according to Jokpro’s goal, is to avoid extreme polarization. Since 2014, the DKI Pilgub 2017, the 2019 presidential election, our electoral system is no longer the same,” he said. he explains. “We have entered into noticeable, very sentimental changes, slightly undermining the question of Sara, slightly undermining the question of primordialism. It is not very good for our democracy,” he continued. So, he thinks that Jokowi-Prabowo can prevent this extreme polarization from happening. In addition, Banten Jokpro 2024 regional coordinator Rimbun explained that the idea has also generated great enthusiasm from the community, including in southern Tangerang. “I am optimistic that with great support from the people of Banten, the 1945 amendments to the Indonesian Constitution and the 2024 Jokpro will be realized,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://tangerangnews.com/tangsel/read/36092/Relawan-Jokpro-Muncul-di-Tangsel-Dukung-Jokowi-3-Periode-Duet-Bersama-Prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos