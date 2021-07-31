Boris Johnson and the Rugby Union World Cup

Boris Johnson’s role in failing Rugby Union World Cup could be at the bottom of his long list of offenses, but should not be overlooked

It’s clear from the most read New European the data you value most in this column when I’m raging against crooks, liars and charlatans “us” as Dominic Cummings calls them who secured Brexit and put Boris Johnson at number 10. You seem like the enjoy most of the time. all of this when Johnson himself is directly in my sights, as with recent offers on sado-populism.

Fear not, it will be once again in this article, but via a somewhat roundabout route, namely sport and, in particular, rugby league.

If football is my No. 1 spectator sport, rugby league competes with cricket for the finalist spot. Indeed, the ten-year-old who grew up in Yorkshire with very Scottish parents had clear ambitions: to play football for Burnley and Scotland, rugby league for Keighley and Great Britain, cricket for Yorkshire and England.

While my childhood fantasies didn’t go anywhere (unless you were planning to play with Maradona and Pelé in your late forties), they gave me a passion for the sport that gave me some of the best times of my life and, lately, has helped keep me generally sane.

Take the penultimate weekend by bike for a long ride in the Sunday sun, then back to lay on the couch jumping between the highlight of the Tour de France, British Open golf and England cricket- Pakistan T20. Happiness.

The day before at Wembley for the Rugby League Challenge Cup final, St Helens v Castleford, with the added bonus of a warm-up match between Featherstone and York, the 1895 Cup final, in recognition of the year of the schism between the north and south which led to the creation of this wonderful sport.

This birth was an early example of an upgrade for the north, and somewhat more effective than the efforts of Johnson and the Corrupt Cabal to make sense of their tagline of that name.

As so often in British history, class and privilege were at the heart of the drama. Rugby owes its name to the private school in this city, and its administration was dominated by the wealthy and those with rights from the south.

Yet many of the best players were in the north. As the game grew more popular, money poured into it, but its strictly amateur code meant none of it could go to gamers. This was a huge disadvantage for working class teams whose players’ time to train and play was limited by the need to earn a living; not to mention funding their own medical care and injury leave.











A player from Wigan takes on an opponent from Dewsbury in the first Challenge Cup final to be held at Wembley. Wigan won the 1929 match 13-2



– Credit: Getty Images

Combined with the feeling that decisions were made in London, a feeling of injustice grew until 22 clubs decided to form the Northern Rugby Football Union. Sanctions followed against everyone involved. The schism was complete.

Initially they were playing the exact same game. Changes a reduction in team size from 15 to 13, no roster, different scoring systems have evolved over time in the sport we know today . But while rugby union has remained largely a middle class sport, the rugby league has remained predominantly working class, players and supporters, and in many ways the best of the working class as well.

Football coming home (sic) a week earlier for the Euro final had created a mess of drink and drug-fueled bottle-throwing at Wembley Way; the family atmosphere of the rugby league final could not have been more different.

As I sat with my son enjoying two great games, on-pitch advertisements continued to appear for the World Cup in England later this year. Later, I started checking out where and when the big games were likely to be. Essentially, that meant checking out where and when New Zealand, Australia and England ranked 1, 2 and 3 in the world – were playing.

I was trying to find the most likely path to a repeat of the last World Cup final in 2017, when Australia narrowly beat England. New Zealand may be ranked No.1, but I still think the Australians are the favorites.

Well, I did that until last Thursday when Australia and New Zealand released a joint statement saying they were withdrawing from the World Cup. “The Covid-19 situation in the UK shows no signs of improving, and it is just too dangerous to send teams and personnel,” they said.

On the one hand, it would mean England would have a better chance of winning. But a Rugby Union World Cup without Australia and New Zealand is like the Euros without Italy, France, Germany and Belgium.

Keeping politics out of sport has to be one of the most naive exhortations known to man. To be fair to the government, I know it’s difficult with this lot, they played their part, especially with money, to ensure that the tournament could take place.

The Australia / NZ decision is fraught with politics. Many think it is more about Australia, where rugby league is the No.1 sport, ensuring that the best players from the best clubs are not stuck in the post-World Cup quarantine in the world. start of the national season. So Rugby Football League chairman Simon no relation, Johnson called the move “selfish, cowardly, parochial”.

Why, ask the cynics, if they don’t let their players travel to England, are there so many Aussie and Kiwi athletes currently in Japan for the Olympics?

But that’s where the other Johnson’s and our miserable government come in. Japan may have increasing cases, but nothing like this here. Japan is doing everything in its power to secure the Covid Games, up to and including the state of emergency and the decision not to have fans at any event.

Compare and contrast the picture Britain has sent to the world in recent weeks. Great influx for Euros, followed by a sharp rise in cash registers. The final fiasco, violence and disorder, then the fight that followed the defeat of England. Then the so-called Freedom Day, and the world watching with a mixture of shock and bewilderment as our government, uniquely, conducted policy in direct contradiction to the data, and then only to see our Prime Minister try to escape first, then be confined by, his own confused politics.

If Australian Rugby League officials were indeed looking for a reason to pull the plug, Johnson packed it for them, with the love and kisses of Checkers.

Moreover, it was not the Australians, but New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters, who pointed out: “There are marked differences between the way the pandemic is handled in the UK versus in Australasia and recent developments have highlighted how quickly things can change. “

Add to that, when it comes to the Northern Ireland protocol, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently warned the UK that they risk endangering new deals around the world if they are seen. as violating international law, and, well

As ministers roam the studios bragging about their endless world-beating qualities, the real world sees a dirty, lying and not very funny global joke as Prime Minister and a deadly experiment masquerading as the strategy of Covid .

So should we really be shocked if sports bodies halfway around the world decide that a mix of rogue state and plague nation isn’t the best place to send some of your most popular sports stars? famous and most valuable?

Destroying the Rugby Union World Cup won’t even make Johnson’s top thousand serious crimes when the history books are written. But they all add up. As with Trump, it becomes evident, even while in office, that history will judge Johnson harshly. The tragedy is that we have to live with it in the here and now even as this judgment becomes more and more evident with each passing day.