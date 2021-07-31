Peace saboteurs must be identified, according to SFOC – Journal





RAWALPINDI: A 15-member Afghan media delegation visited GHQ and met with Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said that the media could serve as a bridge to create an environment conducive to promoting cultural, social and people-to-people engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

An inter-agency public relations press release quoted General Bajwa as saying that it was the responsibility of the media and the people to identify and defeat the saboteurs of peace.

Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s sincere desire because peace in the two countries is linked. Spoilers will not be allowed to derail the peace process, he added.

Minister says region’s economic future depends on stability in Afghanistan

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, SFOC said border security is in the best interests of both countries.

Referring to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, he stressed the importance of peacemaking in Afghanistan for the sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating the initiative of the Pakistan-Afghan Youth Forums to organize visits by journalists, the army chief wished for a more frequent exchange of visits in the future.

The Pakistan-Afghan youth are the hope for future peace and progress in the region, he said.

Afghan journalists thanked SFOC for the opportunity for frank interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for the Afghan people, including welcoming refugees and facilitating the Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistani leaders have a clear policy regarding Afghanistan as they want peace and stability to be restored to the torn country. war, adds APP.

Addressing a function organized by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum in Islamabad, he categorically stated that Islamabad does not support or strengthen any faction in Afghanistan.

Instead, he said, Pakistan was trying to create an environment in which all warring factions in Afghanistan could sit together and form a consensus government in Kabul.

This, he added, was the only option to form a stable government and promote a peaceful society in Afghanistan.

The minister said that at present there is no group in Afghanistan that could rule the whole country.

We aspire to a strong and stable future in Afghanistan because we believe that a strong economic future for the whole region depends on a stable and strong Afghanistan and our efforts are directed in that direction, he said.

The minister said that the future of the Pakistani economy hinged around a strong and stable Afghanistan, as Islamabad wanted to establish strong communication links with Central Asia and to this end, Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently visited Uzbekistan.

He said Pakistan had signed a rail deal with Uzbekistan that would connect Peshawar and Tashkent via Mazar Sharif.

Posted in Dawn, July 31, 2021

