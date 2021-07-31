Former Union Minister NSA Doval 25 Prominent Bureaucrats Meet to Write 7 Years of Modi Government









By Pragya Kaushika |

Updated: Jul 31, 2021 2:30 PM IS

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called on MPs (MPs) to present the government bulletin to the people. In the absence of readily available data, many have yet to present core programs to the public. The wait, it seems, of what the Modi government has done in seven years may be over.

For the benefit of critics and supporters of the Modi government, a former Union minister as well as 25 former sitting bureaucrats have documented the achievements of the Modi government in a book that can be a must-have guide for many MPs who want the facts. on their own government’s work.

The book titled “Accelerating India-7 Years of Modi Government” edited by KJ Alphons, IAS retiree and former Union Minister, has a preface by NSA Ajit Doval. “Many bureaucrats, including Alphons, believe the government is accountable to the people and therefore justify an initiative to list the facts and statistics of development and reforms in a narrative fashion. For those who love or hate the prime minister, Modi should read it, ”Alphons said. .

Speaking to ANI, Alphons, who began to gather information, said: “Work like this has never been done before. This documentation of the Modi government’s achievements records the number of reforms undertaken and policies introduced. The Modi government has done it and plans to do it for the country, those who make policy, those who admire the Prime Minister and those who hate him should read this book, “said the former Union Minister and an MP from Kerala.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in his foreword to the book, appreciated the fact that former officials are meeting to share their views on the initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Modi and list achievements in the field. national security and other areas.

“On the security front, the policy of zero tolerance vis-à-vis cross-border terrorism has borne fruit. Pakistan’s complicity in the financing of terrorism has been underlined on major international platforms, particularly within the FATF. Pressure from India on the military front has imposed costs on Pakistan. read one of the paragraphs in his foreword.

“India’s ability and determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity has strengthened its international credibility and resolve. A strong message has been sent that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo along the Real Line of Control (LAC) will be foiled. Strategic infrastructure projects as well as borders have been accelerated, the appointment of the CDS has been made, the government has strengthened bilateral relations and the government has prepared the national cybersecurity strategy 2020 ”, the foreword indicates.

Former Education Secretary Vrinda Sarup said that in writing about education she deepened reforms such as the new education policy, the examination system ranging from rote learning to analytical knowledge and the integration of skills in academics. “I have also written about the way forward in education where leadership for change is required,” she said in an interview with ANI.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog, pointed out that PM Modi was a reformer. “Empowerment has been at the heart of Prime Minister Modi’s reform agenda for the past seven years. Small but important steps like empowering a student in a remote village to access education, allowing a family to seamlessly secure a GPL connection, helping a small businessman open an account banking in minutes, bringing the Internet to more than 700 million Indians, eliminating redundant and adverse business regulations have helped create a connected, collaborative and cohesive ecosystem for citizens, ”said Kant.

The book published by Oakbridge, which is expected to be published by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on August 9, contains chapters from Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog, Mohan Kumar, former Secretary of Defense, LC Goyal, former Minister of ‘Interior, Shakti Sinha, former chief secretary Andamans, Vrinda Sarup, former secretary of education, Ashish Bahuguna, former secretary of agriculture, Preeti Sudan, former secretary of health and family welfare, Anantha Nageswaran, member from the Economic Advisory Board to the Prime Minister, Sanjeev Sanyal, Senior Economic Advisor, Pawan Munjal, President and CEO, Hero Motor Corporation, Bharat Lal, Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, CK Mishra, Former Secretary, Forest, Gauri Kumar, former labor secretary, Jugal Mohapatra, former secretary, Rural development, Sudhir Bhargava, former CIC, S Machendranathan, former IAS, Ravinder Singh, former secretary of Culture and some of the alumni chief executives. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/former-union-minister-nsa-doval-25-eminent-bureaucrats-come-together-to-pen-7-years-of-modi-government20210731135250 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos