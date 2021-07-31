PLA combat forces hone their skills in realistic exercises

Soldiers from the No. 1 Company, 83rd Army Group PLA train in a teamwork exercise. [Photo by JIANG DONGPO/FOR CHINA DAILY]



Troops engage in joint operations exercises following the senior leader’s instructions

People’s Liberation Army combat forces continued to hone their operational readiness and skills to achieve President Xi Jinping’s goal of making the PLA stronger, more integrated and more flexible in order to improve its ability to winning modern wars.

A PLA Rocket Force Land Attack Cruise Missile Brigade stationed in southern China this month held a combat readiness exercise in which troops were ordered to cope. adversary harassment attacks, aircraft reconnaissance and electronic jamming.

The soldiers were also ordered to prepare and camouflage launch positions, command outposts and communication devices in a nuclear contamination scenario. They quickly managed the contingencies, prepared their equipment and repaired the “damaged” equipment.

Brigade commanders said to ensure officers and soldiers are always prepared for war, the unit often conducts combat exercises to test and improve soldiers’ rapid response capabilities.

At about the same time, a PLA Land Force infantry battalion led a fully armed 20-kilometer march across a snow-covered plateau.

The officers and soldiers, each carrying 25 kilograms of weapons and supplies, faced a lack of oxygen, cool temperatures and thick snow as they ascended to their destination.

The battalion also practiced maneuvers such as rapid deployment and combat position transfers in the complex environment of the plateau.

“War is likely to break out anywhere and at any time, so we want to use harsh environments and rigorous training to strengthen the skills and fighting spirit of our soldiers,” Senior Colonel Wang Jing said. , Chief of Staff of the brigade commanding the battalion. “We ask our soldiers to hone the best abilities of their bodies and weapons, and strive for victory no matter how bad the environment may be.”

In the PLA Navy, long-range patrols and live-fire exercises have become regular components of training, with an annual program focusing on combat readiness and capabilities, while combat exercises and joint operations exercises have been given top priority on the navy’s agenda.

Naval units are continually expanding their operational reach, improving their strategic deterrence and counterattack capabilities, and enhancing their skills in mobile and joint combat operations.

Carrier groups have acquired an initial combat capability, which means that they are always ready for action. The transformation of the naval air force has gone well, according to the main commanders of the Navy, the amphibious assault units have been considerably reinforced and the base abroad in Djibouti is gradually building up an operational support capacity.

The intensified training and related achievements of the armed forces can be attributed to the guidance and instruction of Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Shortly after Xi became China’s top leader in November 2012, he announced the leadership’s determination to revolutionize the PLA and make it a powerful force capable of protecting China’s security and interests.

He said that China was “at a critical stage on its journey to become a world power” and “was facing new situations and new challenges in security and development,” and that meant the military China had to be aware of its responsibilities and shortcomings and make comprehensive changes.

Whenever Xi inspects a combat unit, he stresses the importance of combat readiness and joint operations capabilities, urging commanders and soldiers to make them their top priority.

Each fighting branch of the PLA, Land Force, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force, stepped up exercises and realistic training drills under Xi’s leadership, have said senior commanders.

The APL has also benefited from increased efforts in research and development, adding to its arsenal some of the best weaponry in the world, including the Type-99A main battle tank, the J-20 stealth fighter, the launch destroyer. Type 055 missiles and the DF-41. intercontinental ballistic missile.