Prime Minister Imran still undecided on AJK PM niche





Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan still does not know who will be the next Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday interviewed four potential candidates for AJK PM, but did not make his decision. “The situation is still uncertain as to who will be the next Prime Minister AJK,” lawyer Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary told Nation over the phone. When asked if he had been offered to become AJK president, will he take the job? Chaudhary said it was too early to say anything. Outgoing AJK President Masood Khan will end his term in August this year and the post of AJK President is said to be vacant. The elections for the AJK president are also said to be held in August and the PTI has a good chance of electing its chosen leader as the AJK president, as the party enjoys the majority in the AJK Assembly. .

There are reports that the PTI leadership is considering appointing lawyer Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary as the next AJK president, but no final decision has been made.

Likewise, top PTI leader Khawaja Farooq has become a strong candidate for the AJK PM, as there may be no opposition to his nomination to the party. Sardar Tanvir and Azhar Sadiq are both considered the chief minister of AJK. Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold another meeting on AJK affairs next week in which he will finally announce the candidates for House leader, president and vice-president of the House of Commons. first phase.

For the presidency, Anwarul Haq is a good candidate as he is the brother of Lieutenant General (R) Ikramul Haq of Bhimber AJK. All the candidates are busy lobbying various powerful elements in Islamabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/31-Jul-2021/premier-imran-still-indecisive-about-ajk-pm-slot

