Police action must be guided by the national interest; their negative image a challenge: PM Modi
Police action must always be guided by the national interest and young police officers must work to improve the image of the police, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The Prime Minister interacted with IPS probationers at the Hyderabad Police Academy.
On the ground, whatever decisions you make must be based on national interest and perspective. The limits of your work may be local, but keeping this talisman will come in handy. You have to remember that you are also the standard bearer of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat. So, all your actions must be inspired by the sentiment of Nation First, Always First, Modi said during the virtual interaction which was also attended by Home Secretary Amit Shah.
Appreciating the National Disaster Intervention Force (NDRF) for helping people during disasters, Modi wondered why the police force had not been able to command the same respect.
The NDRF inspires confidence during disasters. People think that if the NDRF came, they will be saved. He has earned this trust and respect through his work. NDRF has so many police officers. But did the police force gain the same respect as the NDRF? Why? You know the answer, Modi said.
He said this negative perception of the police was a challenge.
During the pandemic, this perception changed due to the work done by the police. But it’s back to square one. Why is public confidence in the police not increasing? You are sacrificing your life for national security. Yet when it comes to the police, people feel differently. It is your responsibility that this changes. Whether you change the system or the system changes, you will depend on your training, your willpower and your morale. What is your purpose? What are your principles? It will determine your behavior, Modi said.
When a country embarks on the fast track of development, internal and external challenges arise.
So it is a challenge for you to improve the police. It is a challenge for you to stop crime which uses modern techniques, especially in cybersecurity: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/5Rb8z0CIo7
BJP (@ BJP4India) July 31, 2021
Citing the Dandi March, Modi said the police must have the same desire for change. The nation demands the same will in your resolve today. At that time, the youth of the country were fighting for Swarajya. Today you have to devote yourself to Surajya (good governance). At that time, people were ready to die for the freedom of the country. Today you have to live for the country, he said.
Modi also insisted on increasing the representation of women in the police force. There has been a constant effort to increase the representation of women in the police force in the recent past. Besides transparency and accountability, women reinforce the values of politeness and sensitivity within the police force, he said.
Modi said that 25 years later, when India completes 100 years of freedom, the strength and quality of the police force will depend on the work IPS probationers do in their careers.
You must build the foundation upon which the glorious and disciplined India will be built. Time has chosen you to do it. You are responsible for building a modern, efficient and responsive police force. You are on a 25-year mission, Modi said.
Modi insisted on meeting the modern challenges of crime prevention and called on the police to focus on cybercrime. He said states are working on setting up police stations in cities with more than 10 lakh inhabitants and so far 16 states have implemented it in various cities.
During his interaction with probationers, the PM asked everyone to use their knowledge of the area to improve policing. Based on the hobbies and interests of the probationers, the Prime Minister asked for suggestions to improve police services. He stressed the need to be in good shape and to develop bonds with the public.
To a Chhattisgarh officer, Modi said police work in Maoist areas is not limited to law and order, but also brings development to the regions. He asked another woman on probation to make it a routine to visit a girls’ school each week and interact with the students so that they are inspired to serve the nation.
