Goat tortured, raped and killed, Imran Khan trolled





One incident was reported in Pakistan where a goat was allegedly raped, tortured and then killed. Yes, you read that right. One animal has been sexually assaulted. The goat was raped by 5 men in Okara and then killed. The police then reserved these men.

It was a working goat. According to reports, the five men took the worker’s goat to a compound. There they raped, tormented and killed the animal. They tried to escape from the crime scene without being seen by anyone, but luckily few locals saw them leaving. When the details of this case became known, it caused outrage in Pakistan. People are disgusted and horrified.

Many shared their disappointment on social media and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Prime Minister often blames women’s clothing and clothing for cases of sexual assault in Pakistan. He said that is why the Burkha system is needed. If you wear revealing clothes, it will tempt women. But now that a goat has been raped, what does the Prime Minister have to say about it? Should animals roam too much to watch their appearance?

What are you waiting for? Now the point is, even animals are not safe in Pakistan. Even they will have to wear an abaya, said Mathira, a Pakistani actor. Netizens are demanding a response from Khan and have also called for strict punishment for the accused men.

Now even animals affect people. They let themselves be tempted by naked animals. I know that. Now Imran will ask the goats to cover up as men are tempted to see them naked, another user wrote on Twitter.

In recent years, cases of sexual assault have increased in Pakistan. Amid it all, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared in an interview that women wearing revealing clothes are the reason men are tempted. He said men are not robots, they will be affected.

This led to outrage on social media with citizens calling her and taking no concrete action for the safety of women in the country.

Future of goats in Pakistan #goatraped #okara pic.twitter.com/nfCx0TlpjU

Doctor Addict (@MajDutch) July 27, 2021

very sad Five men are said to have raped and killed a goat in the Okara district of Punjab. #Okara #goatraped pic.twitter.com/heaTEBKcsh

Nazia Ali (@NaziaA_Ali) July 27, 2021

News from Pakistan: 5 men raped and killed a goat. @ImranKhanPTI #PakistanisStopRapingGoats

Housne moubarak (Omar) (oushousnemubarak) July 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.sakshi.com/news/international/pakistan-goat-tortured-gangraped-and-killed-imran-khan-trolled-140079 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos