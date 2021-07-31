Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control
















Jejurikar is currently managing director of the company’s fabrics and home care business, P & G’s largest business unit.

Meet Mumbai-born Shailesh G Jejurikar, P & G's New Global COO


New trends

How Indians Use Clubhouse: From Talent Hunting To Live Shows, A Look At Some Popular Venues



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi431.80-9.75-2.21
ntpc118.201.451.24
Indiabulls Hsg275.45-5.30-1.89
Cafe Tata212.501.000.47

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting