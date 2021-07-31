Land Mafia in Tangerang Untouched, President Jokowi’s firm approach expected

TANGERANGNEWS.comThe decisive steps of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are eagerly awaited in the implementation of land reform.

The reason is that the land reform that the government is waiting for to resolve land disputes and land disputes has not been properly implemented.

Indeed, the practice of the land mafia or “owners” still exists, especially in the region of Pantura, in the regency of Tangerang.

“I have been traveling to all parts of Indonesia for over 16 years and I see that even though there has been land reform, the owners have not disappeared,” said a lecturer at the faculty. Law School (STHB) and Parahyangan University (Unpar) Prof. Dr Darwin Ginting.

“On the contrary, the practice of the ground mafia in Indonesia has become very crazy. There are even owners who control up to thousands of hectares of land, ”he added during the“ Revealing the intelligence of the land mafia ”discussion that was recently organized by the Tangerang Journalists Discussion Forum (FDWT) online.

According to Darwin, eradicating mafia land tenure practices is not an easy task because they are suspected of having collaborated with the police and land officials.

“The ground mafia is invisible but it exists. They collaborate with various unscrupulous officials because this mafia land practice certainly cannot work alone, ”said the vice-president of the Team of Experts for the Central Management of Land Act Officials (PPAT).

Public policy observer Adib Miftahul regrets that the spirit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in eradicating the land mafia has not been taken seriously by the police.

According to him, the existence of the Land Mafia Task Force, in particular in the treatment of the land mafia case in the Pantura of the Tangerang regency, does not seem serious, because so far none of the authors have been affected by the law.

“I am surprised, especially in the Pantura of the Regency of Tangerang, although there are many victims with a very large land area, it seems that these land mafias have not been affected by the law,” said the executive director of National Political Studies (KPN).

Adib added that the agrarian conflict in the Pantura region of the Tangerang regency had continued even though the community complained to various agencies of the regional government, the BPN, the coordinating ministry of political, legal and legal affairs. Security and the Indonesian House of Representatives.

“The practice of the land mafia cannot work alone, with the stagnation of the treatment of cases of usurpation of land rights in the Pantura, this reinforces my suspicion about the involvement of elements in the government, the BPN and of the police, ”he said.

He hoped that President Jokowi would take firm steps in dealing with this land mafia affair, especially in the Pantura region in Tangerang.

“If this practice of the ground mafia can be eradicated, it will be a good story for the Jokowi government,” he said.

Unlike political observer and communicator Tamil Selvan. In this case, he suggested that victims of the land mafia unite to fight for their land rights.

One of them filed a complaint against the Central National Land Agency (BPN), which had issued a Land Identification Number (NIB) and even a certificate on land owned by residents.

“It is worth considering whether the issuance of NIBs and even certificates on land owned by residents is an accidental element or whether it is an order from the land mafia,” he said. .

The Tamils ​​also questioned BPN’s performance regarding the existence of very large private land holdings. In fact, he said, in the land law there are limits to the land ownership of individuals, especially in densely populated places.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is the result of a confiscation or a purchase, how is it that in the 4 sub-district area of ​​the Pantura region of Tangerang Regency, there are several names capable of control up to hundreds of hectares of land and it shows up on BPN’s official website. That’s what we need to ask BPN regarding land law enforcement, “he said.

The chairman of the Indonesian Ground Mafia Victims Forum (FKMTI), Kendi Budiharjo, said the same.

According to him, many people already have land certificates but have to live with them