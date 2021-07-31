Politics
Land Mafia in Tangerang Untouched, President Jokowi’s firm approach expected
TANGERANGNEWS.comThe decisive steps of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are eagerly awaited in the implementation of land reform.
The reason is that the land reform that the government is waiting for to resolve land disputes and land disputes has not been properly implemented.
Indeed, the practice of the land mafia or “owners” still exists, especially in the region of Pantura, in the regency of Tangerang.
“I have been traveling to all parts of Indonesia for over 16 years and I see that even though there has been land reform, the owners have not disappeared,” said a lecturer at the faculty. Law School (STHB) and Parahyangan University (Unpar) Prof. Dr Darwin Ginting.
“On the contrary, the practice of the ground mafia in Indonesia has become very crazy. There are even owners who control up to thousands of hectares of land, ”he added during the“ Revealing the intelligence of the land mafia ”discussion that was recently organized by the Tangerang Journalists Discussion Forum (FDWT) online.
According to Darwin, eradicating mafia land tenure practices is not an easy task because they are suspected of having collaborated with the police and land officials.
“The ground mafia is invisible but it exists. They collaborate with various unscrupulous officials because this mafia land practice certainly cannot work alone, ”said the vice-president of the Team of Experts for the Central Management of Land Act Officials (PPAT).
Public policy observer Adib Miftahul regrets that the spirit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in eradicating the land mafia has not been taken seriously by the police.
According to him, the existence of the Land Mafia Task Force, in particular in the treatment of the land mafia case in the Pantura of the Tangerang regency, does not seem serious, because so far none of the authors have been affected by the law.
“I am surprised, especially in the Pantura of the Regency of Tangerang, although there are many victims with a very large land area, it seems that these land mafias have not been affected by the law,” said the executive director of National Political Studies (KPN).
Adib added that the agrarian conflict in the Pantura region of the Tangerang regency had continued even though the community complained to various agencies of the regional government, the BPN, the coordinating ministry of political, legal and legal affairs. Security and the Indonesian House of Representatives.
“The practice of the land mafia cannot work alone, with the stagnation of the treatment of cases of usurpation of land rights in the Pantura, this reinforces my suspicion about the involvement of elements in the government, the BPN and of the police, ”he said.
He hoped that President Jokowi would take firm steps in dealing with this land mafia affair, especially in the Pantura region in Tangerang.
“If this practice of the ground mafia can be eradicated, it will be a good story for the Jokowi government,” he said.
Unlike political observer and communicator Tamil Selvan. In this case, he suggested that victims of the land mafia unite to fight for their land rights.
One of them filed a complaint against the Central National Land Agency (BPN), which had issued a Land Identification Number (NIB) and even a certificate on land owned by residents.
“It is worth considering whether the issuance of NIBs and even certificates on land owned by residents is an accidental element or whether it is an order from the land mafia,” he said. .
The Tamils also questioned BPN’s performance regarding the existence of very large private land holdings. In fact, he said, in the land law there are limits to the land ownership of individuals, especially in densely populated places.
“It doesn’t matter whether it is the result of a confiscation or a purchase, how is it that in the 4 sub-district area of the Pantura region of Tangerang Regency, there are several names capable of control up to hundreds of hectares of land and it shows up on BPN’s official website. That’s what we need to ask BPN regarding land law enforcement, “he said.
The chairman of the Indonesian Ground Mafia Victims Forum (FKMTI), Kendi Budiharjo, said the same.
According to him, many people already have land certificates but have to live with them
Sources
2/ http://tangerangnews.com/kota-tangerang/read/36091/Mafia-Tanah-di-Tangerang-Tak-Tersentuh-Langkah-Tegas-Presiden-Jokowi-Dinanti
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]