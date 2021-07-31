PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi asks traders not to pay GST until their demands are met

Prahlad Modi urged traders to step up protests against the government of Maharashtra and the central government to have their demands met
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother raised his voice in favor of traders protesting in Gujarat for their demands. Prahlad Modi, brother of India’s prime minister, said traders should stop paying GST until their demands are met. Speaking in favor of the protesters, Prahlad Modi said whether it is Narendra Modi or anyone else, he will have to listen to the traders. Prahlad Modi claims to represent 6.50 lakh ration traders across the country.
Prahlad Modi is vice president of the All India Fair Price Shop Association and brother of PM Modi. He called on traders to step up protests against the government of Maharashtra and the central government to have their demands met for a message to be sent to the government.
During the demonstration in Thane, which he attended, he said that Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi themselves should come to your door. Prahlad Modi said: “First, businessmen should write a letter to CM of Maharashtra about their demands that we will not pay GST until requests are met. We are in a democracy and there is no slavery.
Prahlad Modi met with businessmen in Thane District in Maharashtra, who are facing problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Traders from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath were also among them. Traders have demanded that complaints against traders for violating all standards during the period of the coronavirus outbreak be withdrawn.