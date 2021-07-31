Ghulam Rahim says he is responsible for relaunching the PTI in Sindh





ISLAMABAD – The Prime Minister’s new Special Assistant for Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, said he had been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan with reactivating Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh and d ” increase its voice bank.

Speaking exclusively to the Nation, former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who has extensive experience in handling political issues in the province, said the PTI will be a major political force in Sindh in the coming days.

“There are people, especially young people, who want to join the PTI and we will provide them with space,” said Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim said he was also given the additional responsibility of PTI Provincial Coordinator in Sindh for which he started his role. Mr Rahim said he invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Sindh as part of a mass contacts campaign, adding that the prime minister accepted the invitation. Arbab Ghulam Rahim strongly criticized the 18th constitutional amendment and said that this amendment weakened the federation’s role in development issues. “In fact, the federal government’s post-18th Amendment writ has been compromised,” said Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

He said a number of federal government departments are still working in Sindh, adding that he will visit these departments as the prime minister’s special assistant and assess their performance. Speaking of the challenges of his new responsibilities, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said the biggest challenge would come from the political mafia and breaking the status quo in the interior of Sindh. He said that Sindh is full of mafias and that is why they will not accept PTI’s entry into the system. “Security will be our biggest challenge,” Rahim said and vowed not to give up the fight despite the threats.

