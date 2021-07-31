New Covid-19 cases still above 40,000, PPKM extended?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) will end on August 2, 2021 or in two days. However, towards the end of PPKM level 4 on August 2, 2021, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by another 41,168 cases yesterday, as of Friday (7/30/2021). The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) recorded 44,550 recovered cases, bringing the total recovered to 2,730,720 cases. While the active cases yesterday were 549,343 cases. Death cases are still high, reaching 1,759 cases. This brings the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic to 92,311. The case of Covid-19 at DKI Jakarta, which was still the champion, now even falls below West Java, Central Java and East Java. Yesterday the addition of cases in DKI Jakarta was 3,454 cases. The first position was occupied by West Java with the addition of 6,912 cases, then East Java with the addition of 5,210 cases, and Central Java in third position with the addition of 4,502 cases. The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has asked the public not to worry as the government is increasing testing capacity. Massive testing will increase daily confirmation cases, he says. He transmitted it via his Instagram account @ luhut.pandjaitan, cited Thursday (7/29/2021). “With the massive implementation of testing and tracing, it is estimated that daily confirmation cases will be high due to the increase in testing capacity,” he said. Luhut explained that during the PPKM level 4 period from July 26 to August 2, the government will continue to promote 3T (testing, tracing and treatment), up to a minimum of eight people in contact with people with Covid. -19. “I ask all Indonesians not to worry. As more and more people are tested and monitored, the potential for transmission of the virus may be reduced,” he said. Social assistance Accelerated At the same time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded all levels of central and regional governments that the distribution of various social assistance can be immediately ensured. This is what Jokowi said in a video lasting about 1.5 hours that was posted on the official Instagram of the head of state @jokowi, quoted by CNBC Indonesia, Friday (30/7 / 2021). “Regarding welfare, I ask not to be late,” Jokowi said. Aid includes the Family Hope program (PKH), village direct cash assistance (BLT), social cash assistance (BST), as well as rice and basic necessities. Jokowi asked that the distribution was not too late. “Don’t be late and the most important thing is rice and basic necessities,” he said. In the download, Jokowi wrote that during the pandemic, the government continues to try to distribute social assistance to the community, especially the affected lower middle class. “Hopefully this help, added to the concerns of fellow citizens, can relieve our brothers and sisters affected by the pandemic,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC]





