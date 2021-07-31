Claude Arpi | Offer to recruit Tibetans in APL China could backfire

China has a serious problem. Beijing claims to have “liberated” Tibet 70 years ago, but in the recent confrontation in eastern Ladakh, it was Tibetan troops serving in the Indian army that successfully fought the Chinese.

When Chinese overlord Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Lhasa last week on July 22-23, it is certain that he discussed this burning issue, especially after his tour. in the Indian border region the day before.

In Lhasa, Xi met with senior PLA officers stationed in Tibet as well as their command chiefs from the Chengdu Western Theater. Xi did not mention the recruitment in his speech. “Over the past 70 years, troops from the Tibet Military District have successfully completed a series of heavy tasks on the snow-covered plateau and have withstood the harsh environment and complexity of the country in order to maintain the national security and unity and promote the development of Tibet, ”he said. With General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, and a large number of three and two-star generals in attendance, the issue had to be raised in a closed-door meeting.

The issue of recruiting Tibetans into the PLA became acute for the CMC after Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan officer, sacrificed his life in an Indian army operation to take control of the Kailash Channel on the south shore of Pangong Tso (lake) in Ladakh. on August 29, 2020. Around this time, many people in India discovered the existence of Tibetan Special Frontier Force (SFF) troops, also known as Establishment 22 or Vikas Regiment. During the night of August 29 to 30, Tibetan commandos succeeded in seizing from the Chinese a series of strategic high altitude areas on the Kailash range. It was a resounding victory for India.

The PLA, on the other hand, has very few Tibetan soldiers and hardly any local officers.

From that point on, rumors circulated that the PLA wanted to retaliate the SFF, but it is doubtful that Beijing could succeed, for several reasons.

In the meantime, the Chinese propaganda machine is running at full speed. A few weeks ago, a Tibetan sniper called Dawa Choekar became a star: she was described by CCTV Military as “an incredible female special forces soldier”. He said: “The story of his efforts to achieve a counterattack [against India?] is more exciting than you think!

Dawa belonged to the first mobile detachment of the Tibet Corps of the PAP; she enlisted in the military in September 2013. “She broke the language barrier, continued to read the news and consult the dictionary every day,” the website said, adding that she could write “a great candidacy to join the party”. It should be noted that recruits must first join the Communist Party.

No one can deny that Tibetans have always been good warriors; in the 1950s and 1960s, the Khampa freedom fighters gave Chinese generals a nightmare for years. Recently there have been persistent rumors that the PLA is recruiting “military formations exclusive of ethnic Tibetans”. It would be entirely new and difficult to corroborate.

June 4, China National Defense News commented on national defense education in dispersed conditions: a farmer living near the border reportedly said: “Our village has a special geographical location and our house is connected to the ‘gate of the nation’ [Indian border]. Protecting our home means defending the border.

In the summer of 2020, it was reported that the Shigatse military subdistrict had sent a national defense education propaganda team to the border: “The mountain pasture of Gyeru village in Kampa county [north of Sikkim] conducted national defense education for border pastures. The sub-district focuses on national defense education… and often sends preaching teams to open “mobile classrooms” to ensure that national defense education strengthens the nation and raises awareness of the nation. joint border guard ”.

This is the formula repeated to nausea by party officials; the website states that in the town of Shigatse, enlistment increased by an average of 25.8%: “With the continued advancement of the preaching team, the national defense awareness of the shepherds continued to increase. … It has become the norm for the military and civilians to join hands in defending the border.

March 10, 2021, China Tibet News refers to the recruitment process. It appears that some 3,800 people applied for recruitment in Tibet during the first half of the year; it was not specified if they were Tibetans, probably they were, although the recruitment appears to cover the PAP and the militia as well.

On March 8, 22 young women from the seven cities (also known as prefectures) of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) passed the preliminary screening and participated in the final conscription medical examination at the TMD Hospital. Under China’s “Military Service Law”, male citizens who are 18 years old can register for military service each year before June 30. Applicants are high school graduates, full-time college graduates, and current students, all between the ages of 18 and 22.

If this information is correct (17 women selected out of 753 applicants), Tibetan induction is minimal, around two percent for women, which means that around 60-65 men would be selected. One might think that the proportion may be higher for men, but even if it is five percent, that makes 150 recruits. Given that there are two recruiting sessions each year, we can estimate the number of new male recruits to be 300 per year.

This is without taking into account “special recruiting campaigns”, if any. (Nothing has been reported so far in Chinese websites and blogs).

However, it is certain that a large number of candidates will not be able to pass the “political” exam, which is crucial for the PLA or paramilitary forces such as the militias.

Communist China sees with some envy, if not jealousy, how India has succeeded in recruiting several thousand Special Forces soldiers from the Tibetan community in exile. The PLA knows as well that it cannot trust the Tibetans: a word from their leader in Dharamsala and the troops will desert. It is much easier to make propaganda films than it is to change the hearts of the local people.

There is no doubt that all of these issues were discussed during the meeting between Xi Jinping and the generals in Lhasa on July 23. And while all of this bodes ill for India, it will remain a formidable task for the CMC to recruit Tibetans that the Communist Party can truly trust.

