Kashmiris have complete confidence in Imran Khan: Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – July 31, 2021): The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Income and Economic Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) Chaudhry Faizullah Kamoka said on Saturday that the Kashmiri people have full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at the global level.

In a statement, he said Imran Khan was a true defender and brave ambassador of Kashmir as he courageously advocated the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and highlighted the atrocities of the Modi government and the slaughter of the RSS in the valley of the Kashmir. Cashmere.

He said the whole world has now realized that the Modi government is not sincere in resolving the Kashmir dispute and has also used various tactics to that end, including the illegal annexation of the IIOJK (Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir).

He said the Kashmir Hurriyat rulers were the most important and important stakeholders in solving the Kashmir issue, but India had kept the Kashmir Hurriyat rulers illegally detained for the past several years.

Thus, India understands that it is crushing the voice of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Kamoka said the Kashmiris have been making unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom over the past 7 decades and that their voice cannot be silenced despite the atrocities and inhumane tactics used by Indian forces in the Kashmir Valley. Therefore, India should take notice and resolve the issue by negotiating with the Hurriyat leadership.

He said that although the former leaders did not see the Kashmir issue as appropriate for talks with the Hurriyat leaders, the PTI government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, was adamant that no solution was found. would be sustainable and acceptable without the leadership of Kashmir.

The Kashmiris trusted the PTI completely in the last election and Imran Khan would never hurt them.

Now, the PTI after government formation in Kashmir would raise the Kashmir issue in all forums by stepping up its voice in this regard, Kamoka added.

