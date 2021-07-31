The PTI will form a government in Sindh in the future: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid is confident that the PTI will rule Sindh in the future. Rashid criticizes the lockdown in Sindh, which went into effect today for nine days amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Says Sindh should have taken Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown approach instead of full containment.

Addressing a reception in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Rashid said his life purpose was to plan the Nullah Lai Expressway project. “If this plan comes true, the people around [the area] will live in peace, while the construction of Lai Express will change people’s lives, “he said.

“We have done a lot for education and we still do. We have built a university and we are building another,” he said.

Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a government in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and will also form one in Sindh.

Criticizing the lockdown in Sindh, which went into effect today for nine days amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the interior minister said the Sindh government was harming itself by placing any the province under lockdown.

“Imran Khan’s smart lockdown was appreciated by the whole world. There was no harm in copying Imran Khan’s initiative,” Rashid said.

Rashid said he had already said he would get rid of PML-N. He also said that the PPP would get more seats than the PML-N in the Azad Kashmir elections, that the polls would be held on time and that the PTI would be in a better position by the day.

He added that some powers were trying to spoil Pak-China relations and the CPEC project, but that would be a failure. “No power can spoil Pak-China relations. Pakistan-China relations are even higher than the Himalayas,” he said.

