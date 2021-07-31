In a meeting with IPS probationers, PM Modi said to ensure negative image changes | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on Saturday that they were on a 25-year “special mission” to hold the country’s police force socially responsible so that an accountability framework is established in the country. when India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047. Pointing out that there is a “negative connotation” associated with the police force in India, Prime Minister Modi said officials should work hard to improve the image. “This perception changed temporarily when the Covid-19 crisis first arrived,” the prime minister said during a virtual interaction with IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. “But things are back to where they were,” he said. As an example, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and said that great trust is associated with personnel involved in rescue and relief operations. Police should also strive to improve their public image, he said, especially as the country is currently going through one of the most important phases in its history. “Over the past 75 years India has strived to improve police training,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Now we can expect to establish a better framework for the same in the future.” Announcing his schedule the day before, the Prime Minister had expressed his confidence in the academy’s probationers, saying they would continue to carry important police responsibilities in the years to come. Prime Minister reiterated his mantra “Nation first, always first” to IPS interns and said they should always put India’s interests first, no matter how bad their problems are. can normally be local. He said that to establish an accountable police cadre, officials will have to deal with decades of misconduct and conventional customs every day on the job. “Whether you change the ‘system’ or whether it changes you depends on your state of mind,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked. “In many ways, this will be yet another test presented to you.” IPS interns, already assigned to executives across the country, shared their experiences with the Prime Minister regarding their career in the police academy. Prime Minister Modi asked many IPS interns about their hobbies and how they hope to tackle the security situation in areas that will ultimately come under their jurisdiction using their personality traits. unique and the experience they brought with their background before joining the academy.

