Imran Khan boasts that “the army does not control Pakistan”; calls it “Indian propaganda”





In a bizarre comment, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the Pakistani military does not control the country’s foreign policy, according to international reports. Calling it “Indian propaganda,” he said the military supported his government’s foreign policy measures. Currently, Pakistan is in a precarious position with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban who seize important territories.

Imran Khan: “The army does not control Pakistan”

Speaking to reporters at the Pak-Afghan media conclave in Islamabad, Imran Khan said: Whatever foreign policy we have, it has been part of our party’s manifesto for 25 years. We don’t have favorites in Afghanistan. Our policy is that whatever the choice of the Afghan people, Pakistan will have the best of relations with them.

Denying Pakistan’s support for the Taliban, he added: What the Taliban does or does not do has nothing to do with Pakistan. We are not responsible nor are the spokespersons of the Taliban. All we want is peace in Afghanistan. He added that Pakistan was no longer pursuing its policy of strategic depth in Afghanistan. Khan has also been causing a stir recently, calling in Taliban civilians.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Khan said the Taliban are “normal civilians,” saying, “Now there are camps of 500,000 people; there are camps of 100,000 people. And the Taliban are not in military attire, they are normal civilians. . And if there are civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to track these people down? What can you call them shrines? “

Sharif goes after the generals

By the way, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused Pakistan’s top military generals – Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hamid of stealing the 2018 elections, installing Imran Khan as prime minister. Going after Faiz, he alleged that he had been accused of the Faizabad riots and yet promoted to the army. Claiming that the Pakistani army was not bad, he lashed out at these generals for slandering it.

“General Bajwa, you must report the theft of the 2018 electoral mandate. You must report the bargaining to parliament. You have to account for the illegal installation of Imran Niazi (Khan) as Prime Minister. You have to account for the crime and push Pakistan towards destruction, “he said, addressing the rally virtually from London. Often referring to Imran Khan as” the chosen one, “Sharif openly alleged the link between the Pakistani army and the government.

