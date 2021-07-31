Fact-check: Banner thanking Prime Minister Modi at Mirabai’s congratulatory ceremony for his silver medal is transformed





Mirabai Chanu of Manipur won a silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 24. She is the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal at the Olympics. After returning to India with a great welcome and was congratulated by Union ministers, an image of the ceremony went viral on social networks. The viral post shows a banner, supposedly thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding Mirabai an Olympic medal. We can also see the images of PM Modi and Mirabai on the banner. The Hindi text on the banner translates to, Thank you Modi ji for presenting a medal to Mirabai Chanu. the picture is posted on social media with the caption in Hindi which translates to, Look at the background of the photo and read what is written. Meera Bai Chanu brought the medal through hard work, or did Modi ji give it? If so, then Modiji should award medals to the whole team! Archived versions of similar messages can be viewed here, here, and here. India Today Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) has found that the circulating image is transformed. Although the original banner bears the image of Prime Minister Modi, there was no text in Hindi thanking him for the Olympic medal from Mirabais. AFWA probe Using appropriate keywords, we found the original version of the image in question portrayed in a Press release by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on July 27. By comparing the banner in this image to the one in question, we can clearly understand that the line Thank you Modi ji for giving Mirabai Chanu a medal was not present on the original banner. According to the ministry’s press release, the image was part of the congratulatory ceremony hosted by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence for Mirabai and trainer Vijay Sharma on July 27. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Kishan Reddy and Sarbananda were also present at the event. Press Information Bureau (PIB) also shared videos and images from the event on its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram handles. Another landmark decision to establish the National Sports University in Manipur was another great achievement for the northeast region. I congratulate @mirabai_chanu on behalf of 135 crore of Indians and Parliament, for its achievement – Minister of the Union @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/r8fGNbheE5 GDP India (@PIB_India) July 26, 2021 It is therefore clear that the image in question is metamorphosed and that the original banner of the ministry does not thank PM Modi for the silver medal of Mirabais. ClaimThe congratulatory banner for the Mirabai Chanu Olympics silver medalist by the Indian government had a text that read: Thank you Modi ji for getting a medal in Mirabai Chanu.ConclusionThis image is transformed. The facilitation banner held for Mirabai by the Ministry of Youth and Sports does not contain any such message thanking PM Modi for his medal. JHOOTH BOLE KAUVA KAATE The number of crows determines the intensity of the lie. 1 crow: half true

2 crows: mostly lies

3 crows: Absolutely false

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-banner-thanking-pm-modi-at-mirabai-s-felicitation-ceremony-for-her-silver-medal-is-morphed-1835158-2021-07-31

