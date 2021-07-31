Imran Khan says women are more respected in Islamic countries





A month after blaming women’s clothing for the increase in cases of sexual violence in the country, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made an astonishing about-face, saying he would “never say such a stupid thing” when a victim is held responsible for the crime. committed against them. The Pakistani Prime Minister also affirmed that women enjoy respect and dignity in Islam.

Khan was speaking in an interview with Judy Woodruff for US television news program PBS Newshour when he said his comments about the rape threat in Pakistan were taken out of context. Contrary to his previous position, Khan said that anyone who commits rape is solely responsible for the crime.

“Whoever commits rape, only and only that person is responsible. So let’s be clear on this. No matter how provocative the woman is or whatever she wears, the person who commits the rape is fully responsible, the victim is never responsible, ”Khan said. He claimed his comments were deliberately taken out of context.

However, Khan tried to cover up his remarks in the interview he gave last month where he held women’s clothing accountable for the sex crimes committed against them. In an effort to defend himself, Khan told Judy Woodruff he used the word “Pardah” during his interview last month, adding that “Pardah” lowers the temptation. But, in a rather bizarre explanation, Khan said that “Pardah” is not limited to women but is also limited to men.

When asked if the importance of Islam in the country hampered his stance on women, the Pakistani prime minister replied, “Absolutely not. He then asserted that Islam gives dignity and respect to women. Imran Khan claimed that women are treated with much more respect and dignity in Pakistan and other Muslim countries than in other countries. He also claimed that rape cases in Islamic countries are tiny compared to Western countries.

Khan’s recent remarks contrasted sharply with what he said in his interview last month. He said that in Pakistan’s conservative society, women who do not cover themselves risk consequences. Although he claims his comments were taken out of context, there have been numerous incidents in the past when Pakistani Prime Minister Khan reiterated his controversial views on sex crimes in the country.

In an interview with Axios on HBO last month, the Pakistani prime minister said: If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense. He added: It is cultural imperialism. Anything that is acceptable in our culture must be accepted everywhere else. It’s not.

Khan was defending his controversial remarks he made in April 2021. I said the concept of purdah. Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs. It’s a whole different society way of life here. So if you increase the temptation in society to such an extent that all these young people have nowhere to go, it has a consequence in society, Khan said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on sexual violence during the HBO interview came two months after he made similar comments, alleging that the sexual violence was a product of obscenity, which he described as an import western. During the TV interview, Khan advised women to cover up to avoid temptation. This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation. Not everyone has the will to avoid it, he said.

In April 2021, during a question-and-answer session with the audience, Khan called the rise of sexual violence in Pakistan, especially against children, fahashi (vulgarity).

He concluded by reiterating that cases of rape and sexual violence are spreading like cancer in society. Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years.

