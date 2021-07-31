Flash floods kill 88 in Pakistan





Relief officials joined the military in relief and rescue operations in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad after heavy monsoon rains caused flooding.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 88 people died, 118 were injured and 205 houses were destroyed in the flash floods of July 28.

In videos shared on social media, cars can be seen floating on the flooded roads of Sector E 11 in Islamabad.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan alerted citizens to be especially careful. I have also ordered all relevant response agencies, including NDMA, to be on high alert with ready and swift emergency response actions, he said.

The worst affected diocese, Caritas Pakistan Islamabad Rawalpindi Emergency Response Team, visited the Nullah Lai slums in Rawalpindi as well as Islamabad on July 28. They met the family of Iqbal Rehmat, whose house was flooded with more than a meter of water after a landslide near his house.

We have been awake since six in the morning. As we took out the household items, it looked like a sudden earthquake, like a hill had fallen. The cattle were running outside. I was injured saving my children, Rehmat said, showing a cut on his right foot.

Three goats died under the shelter. One of my sisters was swept away by the floodwaters and was found in the nullah [ravine]. She is currently hospitalized.

Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan, said the house of the organization’s executive secretary in Faisalabad was damaged.

Diocesan units were tasked with providing initial support to the survivors. Our volunteers and disaster management committees share preventative measures in risk-prone areas to raise awareness and save lives, he told UCA News.

The mutation of the delta coronavirus has increased the challenges of the current emergency. The riparian communities have been affected in the past. Climate change has caused urban flooding in recent years. Authorities should avoid building housing companies on natural drains.

