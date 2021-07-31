Former Union Minister and 25 former bureaucrats in office document 7 years of Modi government

Text size:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called on MPs (MPs) to present the government bulletin to the people. In the absence of readily available data, many have yet to present core programs to the public. The wait, it seems, of what the Modi government has done in seven years may be over.

For the benefit of critics and supporters of the Modi government, a former Union minister as well as 25 former sitting bureaucrats have documented the achievements of the Modi government in a book that can be a must-have guide for many MPs who want the facts. on their own government’s work. The book titled “Accelerating India-7 Years of Modi Government” edited by KJ Alphons, IAS retiree and former Union Minister, has a preface by NSA Ajit Doval. “Many bureaucrats, including Alphons, believe the government is accountable to the people and therefore justify an initiative to document the facts and statistics of development and reforms in a narrative fashion. For those who love or hate PM, Modi should read it, ”Alphons said.

Speaking to ANI, Alphons, who started working on information gathering, said: “Work like this has never been done before. This documentation of the Modi government’s achievements records the number of reforms undertaken and policies implemented. Those who need to understand what the Modi government has done and plans to do for the country, those who make policy, those who admire the prime minister and those who hate him should read this book, ”said the former minister. of the Union and Member of Parliament for Kerala. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in his foreword to the book, appreciated the fact that former officials are meeting to share their views on the initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Modi and list achievements in the field. national security and other areas.

“On the security front, the policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism has borne fruit. Pakistan’s complicity in the financing of terrorism has been highlighted on the main international platforms, in particular within the FATF. The pressure exerted by India on the military front has imposed costs on Pakistan ”, one of the paragraphs of its foreword reads.

“India’s ability and determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity has strengthened its international credibility and resolve. A strong message has been sent that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo along the Current Line of Control (LAC) will be foiled. The strategic infrastructure projects as well as the borders have been accelerated, the appointment of the CDS has been made, the government has strengthened bilateral relations and the government has prepared the national cybersecurity strategy 2020, ”the foreword indicates.

Former Education Secretary Vrinda Sarup said that in writing about education she deepened reforms such as the new education policy, the examination system ranging from rote learning to analytical knowledge and the integration of skills in academics. “I have also written about the way forward in education where leadership for change is needed,” she said in an interview with ANI.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog, pointed out that PM Modi was a reformer. “Empowerment has been at the heart of Prime Minister Modi’s reform agenda for the past seven years. Small but important steps like giving a student in a remote village the means to access education, allowing a family to transparently secure a GPL connection, helping a small businessman to open a bank account in minutes, bring the Internet to over 700 million Indians, eliminate redundancies Business-negative regulations have been instrumental in creating a connected, collaborative and cohesive ecosystem for citizens, ”said Kant.

The book published by Oakbridge, which is expected to be published by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on August 9, contains chapters from Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog, Mohan Kumar, former Secretary of Defense, LC Goyal, former Minister of ‘Interior, Shakti Sinha, former chief secretary Andamans, Vrinda Sarup, former secretary of education, Ashish Bahuguna, former secretary of agriculture, Preeti Sudan, former secretary of health and family welfare, Anantha Nageswaran, member from the Economic Advisory Board to the Prime Minister, Sanjeev Sanyal, Senior Economic Advisor, Pawan Munjal, President and CEO, Hero Motor Corporation, Bharat Lal, Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, CK Mishra, Former Secretary, Forest, Gauri Kumar, former labor secretary, Jugal Mohapatra, former secretary, Rural development, Sudhir Bhargava, former CIC, S Machendranathan, former IAS, Ravinder Singh, former secretary of Culture and some of the alumni chief executives. –YEARS

