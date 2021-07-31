Politics
US warns China is building more nuclear missile silos
The US military is warning of what analysts have described as a major expansion of China’s nuclear missile silo fields at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Washington.
Researchers from the Federation of American Scientists estimate that China has around 250 underground missile silos under construction after using satellite imagery to identify a new field being built in western China.
US Strategic Command tweeted a link on Wednesday to a New York Times article on federations results, which were released this week.
The public has found out what we’ve been saying from the start about the growing threat facing the world and the veil of secrecy surrounding it, said the Strategic Command, which oversees the nuclear arsenal in the Americas.
The field in the Xinjiang region is the second reported this summer. In June, researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California identified another field under construction in neighboring Gansu province.
China has not commented on the reports. When asked about the latest, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was not aware of the situation.
The reports come at a time when relations between the United States and China have plunged to their worst level in decades. The two countries remain strongly at odds on a range of issues, including trade, technology, cybersecurity, human rights, and China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy under President Xi Jinping.
The expansion of China’s nuclear force would likely factor into US calculations of potential military clashes in hot spots such as Taiwan or the South China Sea.
The outspoken editor of the state-owned Global Times newspaper said this week that U.S. institutions and the media were exaggerating reporting on missile fields to put pressure on China, but the nation should not be intimidated.
Look at what American politicians are saying about China and look at the provocative actions of their planes and warships near China, Hu Xijin said. China must fully step up building its military force and nuclear deterrence as a cornerstone of its national security.
The two sites are approximately 300 square miles. Ground silos can house intercontinental ballistic missiles. Distributing the silos over such a large area makes targeting the field much more complicated. Analysts say some of the silos can act as decoys.
China’s missile silo program is the most significant silo construction since the construction of US and Soviet missile silos during the Cold War, wrote researchers Matt Korda and Hans Kristensen in the Federation of American Scientists report.
Kuo Yu-jen, a defense studies expert at the Taiwan National Policy Research Institute, said it was very difficult to get an accurate count of underground silos in any country, but the Recently released satellite images looked a lot like missiles. silos.
He called the findings a warning from the United States to others that China, by expanding its nuclear weapons capabilities, violates an international consensus geared towards nuclear disarmament.
It is also to inform Russia. China, if it increases its number of missiles, it threatens not only the United States, but also Russia and Europe, said Kuo, director of the Institute for National Policy Research in Taiwan.
The United States and Russia, which have the largest nuclear arsenals in the world, held inconclusive talks this week in Geneva to try to avoid a new nuclear arms race.
China’s nuclear arsenal is estimated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute at 350 warheads, while the United States or Russia each have around 6,000. The Pentagon says China will at least double. the size of its arsenal in 10 years.
Recent research follows a finding by Kristensen in February of the construction of 11 underground silos in a large missile training field near Jilantai in north-central China.
