Latin will be introduced in 40 state secondary schools in England | Classics and ancient history





Latin is to be taught in public schools across England in an attempt to counter the reputation of subjects as elitist and largely in private schools. A Department of Education (DfE) $ 4 million program will initially be rolled out to 40 schools as part of a four-year pilot program for 11 to 16 year olds starting in September 2022. Latin is taught at the third key stage in less than 3% of public schools, compared to 49% of independent schools, according to a British Council survey. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: We know Latin has a reputation for being an elitist subject that is only available to the privileged few. But the subject can bring so many benefits to young people, so I want to end this divide. He added that there should be no difference in what students learn in public schools and independent schools, adding: This is why we are relentlessly focused on improving educational standards and ensuring insurance. that all students study a broad and ambitious program. Professor Mary Beard is absolutely delighted that more students are studying this extraordinarily rewarding subject. Photograph: David Hartley / Rex Latin, Williamson said, can help students learn other languages ​​and other subjects such as math and English. In addition to language teaching, the Excellence in Latin program will also include visits to Roman heritage sites to give students a better understanding of the classics and the ancient world, the DfE said. It is hoped that this will increase the number of Latin students at GCSE. A group of experts will work with schools considered to be the strongest in teaching Latin to create resources that will then be provided to schools in disadvantaged areas. Foreign language lessons have been compulsory in primary schools from the age of seven since 2014, which may include an old language. But from the age of 11, schools must teach a modern foreign language, which means that ancient languages ​​should be taught in addition. Classical teacher Mary Beard welcomed the expansion of the teaching of Latin, saying she is absolutely delighted that more students are studying this extraordinarily rewarding subject. She previously said that conservative classic fans like Boris Johnson and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg have reinforced the idea that the subject is an elitist discipline for the Old Etonians. Responding to the ad, she said: The study of the classics opens up the history of the early dramas, which are still part of the theatrical repertoire 2,000 years later, to a fundamental philosophy, from democracy to empire, from powerful rulers to slaves. But it’s not just about the past. Studying the ancient world helps us look at ourselves and our own problems with new and clearer eyes. Jimmy Mulville, president of the Classics for All charity, said: “Any government initiative to restore teaching of any of the mainstream subjects in public schools is welcome. This Latin-focused initiative is therefore a good start to achieving this ultimate goal.

