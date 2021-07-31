Saudi Arabia Invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Middle East Green Initiative Summit | India News





New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, which will take place in October. Through this initiative, the country aims to lead regional efforts to combat climate change. The Saudis’ invitation shows India’s centrality on climate issues. The Middle East Green Initiative, along with the Saudi Green Initiative, was announced in March this year by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He said: “Saudi and Middle East green initiatives are just the beginning. The Kingdom, the region and the world must go much further and faster in the fight against climate change ”. As part of the Middle East Green Initiative, Saudi Arabia will work with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and countries in the Middle East to plant 40 billion trees in this part of the world. The project is expected to restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land. As part of the Saudi Green Initiative goals, the country aims to plant 10 billion trees on its territory, reduce carbon emissions by more than 4% of global contributions, increase protected areas to more than 30 % of the total land area and put renewable energy at 50%. in the Kingdom’s energy mix by 2030. According to estimates by the Saudi government, due to climatic challenges such as desertification, the country faces enormous risks, especially on the economic aspects. The region loses $ 13 billion a year just because of dust storms. Greenhouse gas air pollution is also estimated to have reduced life expectancy in Saudi Arabia by 1.5 years. Prime Minister Modi last visited Saudi Arabia in October 2019, where the Strategic Partnership Council agreement was signed. Riyadh identifies India as one of the Kingdom’s strategic partner countries under Vision 2030. The visit also saw the launch of the Rupay Card, which particularly benefits the large Indian expatriate community in the country. Other leaders have also been invited to the climate summit in Saudi Arabia, which includes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Remember, Khan was not invited to the US climate summit even though Bangladesh and the region’s Bhutan were present at the mega summit. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi participated in the virtual climate leader summits chaired by President Biden. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden launched the India-United States Climate and Clean Energy Partnership 2030. The two elements of the partnership are the Strategic Partnership for Africa. clean energy and the dialogue on climate action and financial mobilization. The President’s special envoy for climate, John Kerry, also visited Delhi. Live

