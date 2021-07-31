Prime Minister Imran Khan endorses One Window Ehsaas policy





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan endorsed the Ehsaas One-Stop-Shop Policy, aimed at providing services through one-stop-shop, one-stop-shop, said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Social Protection and Reduction of poverty, Dr Sania Nishtar.

The comprehensive Ehsaas strategy stipulated the creation of a single window Ehsaas (Policy 4) to enable the delivery of multiple Ehsaas programs through a single window and to resolve problems with social protection programs.

The policy has six sets of actions: first, a one-stop shop, the Ehsaas Physical Center; on the other hand, the digital back-office interface; third, a digital information and services platform for the public; the fourth component is a mobile application; the fifth component is the integrated database; and finally, Ehsaas’ one-stop-shop beneficiary selection and targeting policy.

Collectively, the six pillars of the Single Window policy will increase cohesion and coordination between the different programs offered by the different implementing organizations and improve the experience of beneficiaries.

While the physical one-stop-shops, the electronic portal and the app will allow beneficiaries to access social services more easily, inter-organizational data sharing and a standard methodology for identifying beneficiaries will allow better visibility and effective targeting. and transparent.

Finally, removing program overlaps will allow for greater access to services by reallocating resources to previously untargeted populations.

As part of the policy, physical one-stop Ehsaas centers will be a one-stop-shop to integrate all Ehsaas programs under one roof. The Centers will allow beneficiaries to obtain information on all the benefits and Ehsaas services available to them in a single space.

The first prototype was recently opened in the Sitara market in Islamabad. One-stop-shop physical centers in Ehsaas will be opened in all 154 districts.

The second part is the integrated digital back-office interface, which will make it easy for everyone working in the Ehsaas ecosystem to access the appropriate links and resources.

Third, Ehsaas One Window Digital was launched. It is a one-stop-shop that provides links to all information and services related to Ehsaas. The electronic portal is accessible to everyone and contains information in Urdu, allowing easy navigation for beneficiaries.

The fourth part of Ehsaas One Window is an application that reflects the information on the digital portal, but in addition to the application, it also shows the location of the service sites: Langars, Panagahs and payment sites.

The limited version of the Ehsaas app is available on Google Playstore. It is being extended to reflect the entire Ehsaas digital ecosystem.

The Cognitive API architecture for Ehsaas National Socio-Economic Registry 2021 is the fifth pillar of One Window Ehsaas.

With the survey, which currently builds the registry at 97.7% nationwide, Ehsaas confirms its plans to open data sharing and data access services for all implementing agencies under the Division of poverty reduction and social security (PASSD).

Data sharing will be done through the Cognitive API Architecture approach. The integrated database will facilitate the adoption of the Ehsaas One Window targeting policy, which will make targeting predictable, evidence-based, transparent and effective in the Ehsaas ecosystem. In the future, all socio-economic targeting under Ehsaas will use the Proxy Means Test (PMT).

