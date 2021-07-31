China abolishes ban on private lessons during summer vacation – Radio Free Asia

The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) announced on Friday that it would continue cracking down on private schools and other practices requiring financial contributions from parents in an effort to encourage couples to have more children.

At an economic working meeting on Friday, the CPC Central Committee Politburo called on governments across China to implement the “three-child” family planning policy and “improve support policies for childbirth, parenthood and education, “state news agency. Xinhua reported.

The statement came after the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council implemented a series of measures to reduce homework and educational activities outside of working hours.

“No new off-campus disciplinary training institutions are approved for compulsory education students, while existing disciplinary training institutions will be registered as non-profit institutions,” the “notice” reads.

“Disciplinary tutoring establishments are not allowed to be listed for funding, and capitalization operations are strictly prohibited,” he said, ordering local authorities to set up oversight bodies to monitor the behavior tutoring schools, called buxiban.

“Training establishments must not organize disciplinary tutoring on national holidays, rest days or winter and summer holidays”, specifies the directive.

Instead, schools need to strengthen extracurricular services, and funding for those operations needs to be reinvested in covering costs, he said.

He also called for a ban on media, billboards or online advertisements for tutoring.

The plan will initially be rolled out in nine regions, including Beijing, as a pilot project, according to the directive.

The move comes amid growing concern in China about a phenomenon dubbed ‘baby chicken’ syndrome, referring to parents who dose their children with chicken supplements to increase their stamina during all seasons. additional hours of study they expect of them.

More than 75 percent of elementary and secondary school students took private lessons in 2016, according to the latest industry figures, and the need to keep children in private greenhouse to fit them into the best schools was criticized by CCP leader Xi Jinping in March as an obstacle to rising birth rates.

Reform, rectification

On June 15, the Ministry of Education set up a new department responsible for monitoring the supply of education and training off campus, in order to implement “reforms of the education and training sector. off campus ”.

And the State Administration for Market Regulation announced on June 1 that it would “rectify” tutoring services run by internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, fining around 5.73 million. dollars to businesses for regulatory violations.

The measures come after a March 6 speech by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping, who denounced “chaos” in the tutoring industry, calling it a “stubborn and difficult disease”.

“On the one hand, there is the desire for children to have a happy childhood and enjoy good physical and mental health,” Xi told education sector delegates at the People’s Political Consultative Conference. Chinese (CPPCC).

“On the other hand, there is the fear that the children will not start at the same point in the competition for good grades,” he said, according to a March 18 comment in the Official Journal. People’s Daily newspaper, also distributed by the state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

“The rectification and regulation of the private lessons market must be strengthened in order to reduce the burden on students (…) and to avoid undermining equity in the public education sector”, said he declared.

Independent economist Si Ling said that the CCP wants to reduce the overall cost of parenthood, to encourage families to have more children.

“Only the Chinese government has the political will to put in place such a comprehensive package,” Si told RFA.

But he said cracking down on tutoring may not be enough.

“[It would also need] social protection measures that allow parents to cut costs, including free medical care, ”he said.

Fees passed on to parents

News commentator Fang Yuan said it was still not clear whether public schools should offer after-hours classes to students in the future.

If so, it is likely that schools will eventually seek to pass at least some of those costs on to parents, he said.

“Far from reducing the economic burden on families, it could increase them if there is a monopoly,” Fang said. “And the quality of education could suffer from the lack of competition.”

The crackdown on tutoring will go hand in hand with changes in private education, with a directive ordering the nationalization of private schools run by prestigious for-profit public schools within two years.

China’s fertility rate stood at around 1.3 children per woman in 2020, compared to the 2.1 children per woman needed for the population to renew itself.

But raising children in China is a costly business, with parents forced to find money for the education of just one child. While public schools do not charge tuition fees until the 10th grade of compulsory education, they increasingly require nominal payments of various kinds, as well as payments for food and extracurricular activities.

There are signs that the people who do most of the mental, physical and emotional work of procreating and raising children cannot easily step in to resolve the government’s population issues, however.

In a poll published on the Xinhua News Agency’s official account on the Weibo social media platform after the announcement, 29,000 out of 31,000 respondents said they would not consider having more. children.

Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.