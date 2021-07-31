Fishermen lead anti-CPEC protests in Balochistan, alleging ethnic cleansing in progress, South Asia News





Massive protests have swept through Pakistan’s Balochistan province, particularly the Gwadar region, where people are staging rallies and protests calling on the government to mistreat the region and its people.

While accusing Islamabad of working in cahoots with Chinese authorities, they say residents of Gwadar are losing their jobs due to the game-changing so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Their protests were also aimed at highlighting an increase in the plight of citizens due to a significant increase in power cuts. One protester said: “We are stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea. We the people of Balochistan have only two options to choose from, either sink into the sea or sit on the devil’s lap. CPEC has been a historic problem. We have just achieved more or less our ends thanks to the CPEC “.

Fishermen, who are at the forefront of recent anti-Islamabad protests, say they ensured prosperity when the CPEC deal was signed, but the promises have faded. On the contrary, the situation has become so desperate that they are almost able to make ends meet.

“Our fishermen were earning hundreds of thousands of rupees before CPEC was conceived in 2003. But even that was sold by them (the Pakistani government),” one protester said in his protest speech. While the COVID-19 pandemic has already dealt a heavy blow to Pakistan’s already battered economy, fishermen have suffered a double whammy with even little chance of returning to the sea dying out with the new policy of the country under which the Chinese take control of the port of Gwadar and the surrounding area.

They have been kicked out of their fishing grounds and now jobless, distressed residents say they have little or no option left in life.

A protester added: “If we had been wrong, the port of Gwadar would never have seen the light of day and even now your highway to Gwadar is about to be completed. Imran Khan, if you hate the people of Gwadar so much, do what Hitler did with the Jews. Gather us all in one place and kill us with poison gas. If you can’t do this, then stop hating us and stop playing with our lives, Imran Khan ”.

The Baluchis, who accuse Islamabad of having underhanded ethnic cleansing intentions, also say that a systematic design was used to further oppress them and subsequently eliminate them. In addition to the daily load-shedding hours, Balochistan also suffers from a serious shortage of drinking water.

“Balochistan has received more rainfall than Islamabad, but Gwadar suffers from a severe water shortage. What is the reason ? This is happening because the people of Gwadar are not ready to align themselves with those who mistreat them, ”said one resident. of Gwadar who joined the demonstration.

The region of Balochistan, which is now Pakistan’s largest province, was annexed by it in 1948. And despite strong resistance from the local population, Islamabad continued to rule it with an iron fist. The region is full of mineral and gas reserves and meets a large part of the country’s gas needs. However, in return, all he gets is state-sponsored discrimination and oppression.

