Forest fires in Turkey: Erdogan declares coastal regions disaster areas | News | DW





Forest fires continued to wreak havoc in Turkey on Saturday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the affected areas “disaster areas”. As Turkish emergency forces continued to fight massive forest fires for the fourth day in a row, Erdogan tweeted: “We have declared our areas affected by the forest fires as ‘disaster areas affecting life in general’. We will continue to take whatever steps are necessary to heal the wounds of our country, make up for its losses and improve its opportunities even better than before. “ Of the 98 fires that have broken out in many provinces since Wednesday, 88 have been brought under control. “Even higher temperatures” to come Dorian Jones, DW correspondent in Turkey, said the weather was unfavorable for firefighters. “Firefighters are already fighting in hellish conditions, these fires being fueled by these strong, powerful and dry winds, which continue to create a trail of death and destruction,” he said. “And with the forecast for even higher temperatures, firefighters know they are going to fight for a very long time.” Fires and COVID leave tourism industry in shock The fires are particularly serious on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. Many areas and hotels were evacuated and tourists, unable to use the roads due to the fires, were brought to safety by boats. Three of the still active fires are in the popular resort region of Antalya. Jones said the Turkish tourism industry, still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, had received a “hammer blow” by the fires. Arson is not excluded The cause of the fires is still unclear. Turkish authorities are investigating all possibilities, including whether the fires were started intentionally. Jones said that “because several of these fires started quickly, it led authorities to suspect possible foul play.” The fires have killed four people so far, but with 10 hells still active, that toll could rise further. DPA contributed to this article

