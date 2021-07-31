Seven UK companies pledge to electrify their fleets by 2030





Seven UK companies have joined forces to form the Electric Vehicle Fleet Accelerator (EVFA) and have pledged to convert their fleets to electric vehicles by 2030. In return, they are demanding a series of government measures to help with the transition . The seven companies include BP, BT, Direct Line Group, Royal Mail, ScottishPower, Severn Trent and Tesco, whose collective fleets number around 70,000 vehicles. The group called itself the ‘Electric Vehicle Fleet Accelerator’ (EVFA). The group was born out of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘Build Back Better Business Council’, which, according to the organizers, “brings together CEOs of companies that own and operate some of the UK’s largest van fleets and the companies involved. in infrastructure, electric vehicle charging, retail. and insurance and repair ”. The subsidy measures requested by the companies are also designed to bolster the burgeoning UK market for electric vehicles, according to the companies. The purchase of electric delivery vans would be done locally, and the group’s recommendations would involve the government investing $ 50 billion from the private sector in infrastructure and fleets over the next five years, which would certainly help strengthen the market. local. This would include the “sustainability” of the network and the introduction of charging standards, alongside the expansion of public charging infrastructure. “I wholeheartedly welcome this commitment by major employers to fully electrify their van fleet by 2030. This announcement will be a major boost for UK vehicle production,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “The government is is committed to providing the electric charging points and other infrastructure the UK needs as we rebuild greener. Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley added that investments in infrastructure were particularly important, as they would give both industry and individuals the reliability of mobility to fully engage in electrification: “ The rapid adoption of electric vehicles will be vital if Britain is to fight its climate change targets. We are already accelerating investments in energy networks that support a radical change in charging stations. We are reducing the costs of installing new charging stations and creating a market that will ensure cars can charge at the cheapest possible time. “ bp.com

