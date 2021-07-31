Politics
Flames erupted again in Bodrum
On July 28-29-30, forest fires broke out in 74 different locations in Turkey. The firefighters continue to fight.
Sharing the latest fire-related situation on his social media account, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Becker Bakhtimirli said in his latest post that 88 wildfires have been brought under control in 88 fires.
Another fire message came from the basement. The fire, near the apartments, spread.
2 workers lost their lives
As the fire continued, bitter news came from the heart. Four firefighters working on a sprinkler were involved in a forest fire that broke out during a firefight at the Pelolok site in Kepes Mahalesi in Manawat. Teams were dispatched to the scene after learning that the sprayer had caught fire.
As a result of searches in the area, the bodies of 2 workers were found and 2 injured workers were taken to the government hospital in Manawat.
Erdogan, the leader of the disaster area
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the disaster area to inspect the areas affected by the forest fires.
Here is the latest situation in the state firefighting for the province …
Adana
The forest fire that broke out 3 days ago in the Kozan district of Adana has been brought under control.
The fire broke out for an unknown reason on July 28, 7.45 p.m. in a wooded area in the Castlereagh region.
Those who saw smoke coming from the area notified firefighters and forestry crews.
Following the announcement, a large number of sprayers and extinguishing crews were dispatched to the scene.
For 3 days, the teams were able to control the fire by intervening in the air and the flames from the ground.
Cooling work continues in the area.
Three days ago, a forest fire broke out in Kozan district, and some neighborhoods were evacuated as a precaution due to the blaze, which developed with the impact of the wind, and some houses were affected by the fire. Teams from the Provincial Directorate of Disasters and Emergencies (AFAD) rescued a mother and daughter trapped in a fire zone in the district of Salmanley.
Adana-alada
Attempts are underway to contain the forest fires two days ago in the Aladdin district of Adana with aerial and ground interventions.
The fire, which broke out on July 29 at 3 a.m. in a wooded area in the Posta district, continues to be extinguished by the intervention of a team.
The teams extinguish helicopters and planes at the first light of day and intervene in the flames.
Some houses in the fire zone were evacuated as a precaution.
Ottoman
Attempts are made to control forest fires, air and ground interventions in Osmani three days ago.
The response to the forest fire, which started in the Kalimik village of Telis, which is connected to the center, spread to the Klimli district of Karateb village of Kadirli village with the impact of the wind.
Due to heavy smoke yesterday morning, the helicopter was unable to intervene for some time.
The smoke covering the area having lost its effect, the air response resumed.
Attempts were made to control the fire by air and ground interventions.
The mobile artifacts from the Karate Aslanda Open Air Museum on the Fire Road have been moved to another museum as a precaution.
As the fire progressed towards the museum, as a precaution, the movable items were moved safely to the Osmania museum, said Burhan Dorun, provincial director of culture and tourism.
On July 28, a fire broke out in the Telis forest area in Kasmaka village, and with the impact of the wind, the fire spread to Karateb village in Kadirli district. Due to the fire, some houses in the neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution.
Antalya
Work is underway to control the forest fires that broke out at noon on July 28 at various locations in Andalia Manawat.
Due to the forest fire, residents of both neighborhoods were warned to be careful.
The wind and land response to the fire that broke out at 4 different locations in the district on the afternoon of July 28 and which spread over a large area for 3 days continues.
The teams continue to intensify their struggle in tasks difficult to accomplish by the impact of the wind.
The forest fire began to threaten residential areas in the Sardak and Kasarlar neighborhoods of the district. Following this, the authorities asked the residents of the neighborhood to be vigilant and to evacuate their homes.
Some citizens took their belongings and animals and started to leave the area. Some residents look at the burning areas with tears in their eyes.
Additionally, crews are warned not to park vehicles on the side of the road, as heavy vehicles and construction machinery can easily interfere with burning areas during stops.
Myrtle
The wind and land response continues to control the forest fires that broke out 2 days ago in the Mersin Silifke district.
The forest fire, which broke out in the Bosak area on the morning of July 29, further increased its impact as strong winds blew through the night.
In the district where the air temperature reached 34 degrees, the flames were effective in the woods of Aktere.
Efforts to contain the blaze are being led by the Forestry Branch and Community Response Vehicles of District Fire and Police Services (TOMA) across the country.
In the light of the wind, the fire extinguisher helicopters take part again in the task, continuously throwing the water which they carry from the swimming pools to the fire sites.
A forest fire broke out in Silifke on July 29 and several houses were evacuated as a precaution. The fire spread to the surrounding area due to high winds.
Health Minister Fahrenheit Coca said in a recent statement on social media that 132 people affected by the fire in the districts of Silifke and Aydonzak in Mersin had been evacuated.
Mughal
Efforts to put out the forest fire in Marmaris district in Mulala continue to darken to the ground.
The fire, which started yesterday in the forest area of Armudalan Mahallesi Syrinayar, spread under the impact of the wind and spread to Emerald, Durne, Osmania, Bayer, Ciftlick, Turkut, Hisrani and Orhania.
9 helicopters from the ground, 2 planes from the air, several sprayers, fire extinguishers, firefighters from Istanbul, Izmir, Aydon, Denisli, Manisa and Eskihir extinguished the blaze.
The houses and villas located near the forest in the region were evicted as a precaution by the teams. Some citizens attempted to move their animals from the fire area.
The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nouri Erzoi, who has carried out surveys in the region, said: “Until tonight, the wind is in our favor. If this continues, we think we will put out the fire with our crews. We will control and cool the fire with the arrival of additional planes, helicopters and crews in the morning.
1 was killed and 49 were injured
On the other hand, the head of disaster and emergency management (AFAD) issued a statement on the fire. In this report, 1 civilian was killed and 49 civilians were injured in Mulala province. Among the wounded, 35 are still being treated.
Mughal-Fethi
The fire was brought under control in a forest area in Fedia district in Mulala.
In Okakai, in the forest area of Altanis Mahallesi, the fire broke out for an insurmountable reason.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control, which spread over a large area under the impact of the wind.
