Politics
Modi government calls exposure of its use of Pegasus to spy on political opponents fake news
The Indian political establishment has engaged in bitter recriminations over the past two weeks following the revelation that the far-right government led by Narendra Modi used Pegasus spyware to illegally monitor opponents across the country. political spectrum. Those targeted include everyone from left-wing activists to senior opposition officials, and even members of the government who have clashed with Modi and the high command of his Hindu-supremacist Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party for a reason or another.
Almost since the start of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament on July 19, its work has been severely disrupted by opposition protests demanding a full parliamentary debate and an independent investigation into espionage. Meanwhile, Modi and his cronies, while ostensibly refusing to categorically deny that the Indian state is using Pegasus to spy on BJP opponents, denounced the opposition for spreading false news, slandering Indian democracy, and defaming it. India.
The Pegasus spy program was developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, which claims to sell it only to controlled governments and with the approval of the Israeli government.
The revelations regarding its widespread use, including by the Indian government, came to light earlier this month after Amnesty International and Paris-based non-profit media Forbidden Stories gained access to leaks of thousands of issues. phone number that NSO Group customers had selected for potential surveillance. They then shared the lists with 16 media partners around the world, including the Cablein India.
The list of potential NSO surveillance targets contains at least 1,000 Indian phone numbers. Among these, the Cableverified approximately 300 that were identified as potential targets for surveillance in 2017-2019.
The identity of those targeted leaves no doubt that the espionage was directed from within the inner circle of the Modi government. As theEconomistwrote in a summary of those targeted, The list includes figures used by some 40 journalists who share nothing but a critical stance towards Mr Modis’ government. Some belong to Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, and his personal friends. Others belong to a political consultant credited with state-level victories against Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, and to a former senior electoral official who recommended that Mr. Modi be penalized for breaking the rules in the general elections of 2019, as well as members of his family. Personalities inside the government may also have been targeted, including at least two BJP ministers, senior officials and a number of senior security officials.
