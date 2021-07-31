Boris Johnson’s Wife Carrie Pregnant With Couple’s Second Child | Entertainment





Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds will become parents again. The British Prime Minister’s wife – whom the politician secretly married at Westminster Cathedral in May – has revealed that she is expecting the couple’s second child after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this year. The 33-year-old environmentalist – who already has a 15-month-old son Wilfred with Boris – posted on Instagram: “Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas. Earlier this year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I felt incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also felt like a bag of nerves. Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can seem like everything is always going well. I have found it very heartwarming to hear from people who have also experienced loss, so I hope, in a very modest way, sharing this might help others as well. Shortly after Wilfred was born in April 2020, Boris returned to work after being diagnosed with coronavirus and receiving treatment in an intensive care unit in London. Meanwhile, Boris, 57, became the first British Prime Minister to marry for almost 200 years, and a staff member admitted to being surprised by the super-secret wedding. The staff member said at the time: “I was shocked to learn who was getting married. It was very quiet. We only knew about it yesterday. Security has been tightened.” Another staff member revealed the couple looked ‘infatuated’ with each other on their big day. They shared, “Yes, there was a wedding – it was the Prime Minister. Her bride was gorgeous. She had a long dress without a veil. She looked in makeup. “He was extremely happy, as you can imagine. He looked very elegant in a very elegant suit. “She walked down the aisle and he didn’t take his eyes off her. They read their wishes and then kissed. They looked crazy.” Boris was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen between 1987 and 1993, and lawyer Marina Wheeler between 1993 and last year.

