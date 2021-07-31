Mark Meadows touts Donald Trump’s supporting power despite losing Texas candidate





Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the endorsement of former President Donald Trump was still strong despite the recent defeat of a House candidate he publicly supported.

Meadows, who was Trump’s chief of staff between 2020 and 2021, spoke to Newsmax’s Cortes & Pellegrino on Friday about the influence Trump’s approval still has.

His comments come after a Trump-endorsed candidate, Susan Wright, lost a special election on Tuesday to fill a vacant House of Representatives seat to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey.

Steve Cortes asked Meadows about the election and suggested it was “a winner anyway” since Trump had described both candidates as “America first”.

Meadows said: “Well the reality was there weren’t supposed to be two Republicans in this special election.”

“Special elections are difficult.

“You get low voter turnout, you smuggle all kinds of Democrats into Texas.

“But the fact remains – President Trump’s endorsement not only has power, it has incredible power perhaps at historic levels.”

Meadows mentioned internal polls showing Trump with huge popularity in Texas and Arizona, adding, “The magic is still here.”

He then spoke about the work the Trump team is doing with regard to the upcoming elections, particularly in 2022 and 2024.

He described Trump as “fully engaged, very focused and staying focused on his task.”

Meadows’ defense of Trump’s endorsement precedes a Republican primary in Ohio’s 15th District on Tuesday, where the former president lent his support to former coal lobbyist Mike Carey.

Carey is competing to run as a GOP candidate in a special election occasioned by the resignation of Republican Representative Steve Stivers. The district leans Republican but Carey faces crowded ground and faces a strong rival in Ron Hood, a former state lawmaker backed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

The Trump-aligned Make America Great Again Political Action Committee (PAC) bought $ 348,081 worth of advertising for the Ohio primary race, CNBC reported. The purchase was reportedly made on Tuesday, the same day Wright lost the special election in Texas’ 6th Congressional District.

The former president has repeatedly touted the importance of his support and publicly backed several candidates, but Wright’s defeat this week has raised questions about his influence.

Mark McKinnon, a former adviser to the late Senator John McCain, told MSNBC on Tuesday: “It was sort of a ‘man who would be king’ moment. We see the fatal scratch and then it bleeds. Well, Donald Trump bled tonight in Texas and it sends an important signal to many Republicans around the world that he is no longer bulletproof and maybe the pendulum is starting to swing. “

Newsweek has requested comment from former President Trump’s office.

Former President Donald Trump speaks as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) listens before the departure of Trump Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Meadows said Trump’s endorsement still had “power.” Alex Wong / Getty Images

