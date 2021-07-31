Turkey declares disaster areas as wildfire death toll rises | Climate News

President Erdogan said an investigation has been launched into the causes of the forest fires in southern Turkey, as the death toll stands at six.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said parts of southern Turkey ravaged by forest fires are disaster areas, with the death toll in the blazes rising to six after the deaths of two forestry workers.

Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Saturday that 88 of the 98 fires that broke out amid high winds and scorching heat have been brought under control.

At least five people died in Manavgat and one in Marmaris. Both cities are located on the Mediterranean and are tourist destinations.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 400 people affected by the fires in Manavgat had left hospitals and 10 were still receiving treatment. In Marmaris, 159 people were treated and one person was still in treatment for burns.

New fires have broken out in southern Hatay province, where the flames have reached populated areas but appear to have been brought under control.

Turkish media said hotel guests in parts of the Aegean city of Bodrum had been ordered to evacuate and authorities had called in private boats and yachts to help with evacuation efforts by Sea route.

President Erdogan was traveling to the affected areas on Saturday, inspecting from a helicopter.

Erdogan said the areas affected by the wildfires were disaster areas in a statement on Twitter.

We will continue to take all necessary measures to heal the wounds of our country, make up for its losses and improve its opportunities, Erdogan said.

Speaking from the southern Turkish town of Manavgat, Erdogan said at a press conference on Saturday that while Ankara was not seeking to politicize the incident, it was also considering the possibility of sabotage and an investigation was underway to determine the causes of the fires.

Turkey has blamed some previous forest fires on arson or banned groups such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Erdogan said the government would provide compensation to families who lost their homes or farmland. He said tax, social security and credit payments would be deferred for those affected and small businesses would be offered interest-free credit.

There is nothing we can do but wish for God’s mercy on the lives we have lost, but we can replace whatever has been burned, he said.

Erdogan said the number of firefighting planes had increased from six to 13, including planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, and that thousands of Turkish personnel as well as tens of helicopters and drones were assisting the firefighting efforts.

Speaking from Antalya, Al Jazeeras Resul Serdar said there were still active forest fires in at least 10 locations in Turkey.

Erdogan said huge efforts were in place to bring the fires under control. Yet it is still very difficult to keep starting fires, Serdar said.

Forest fires are common in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey during the arid summer months.

More than 2,600 fires have broken out each year on average over the past decade, but that figure rose to nearly 3,400 last year, said Husrev Ozkara, vice president of the Turkish Foresters Association.

A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from Africa, has caused forest fires in the Mediterranean.

Temperatures in Greece and neighboring countries in southeastern Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday in many towns and villages and not drop until later next week.