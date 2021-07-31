Donald Trump did not appear to donate his salary from his last 6 months in office as promised, report says





Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo / Gerald Herbert, File

Donald Trump has promised to forgo his presidential salary during his tenure.

The Washington Post has not been able to report on his salary for his past 6 months.

Trump had grown increasingly bitter at not receiving praise for donating his earnings.

It is not known what Donald Trump did with his salary from his last 6 months in office, which he promised to give, according to the Washington Post.

During his tenure, Donald Trump pledged to donate his entire annual presidential salary of $ 400,000. During the first three and a half of his presidency, he donated money to federal agencies.

The Washington Post said it polled all major federal agencies and none said they received anything from Trump after a July 2020 giveaway.

The newspaper said he could not explain the remaining $ 220,000 of his salary.

During the election campaign in 2015, Donald Trump said he would not accept a presidential salary if elected. The Constitution does not allow a president to forgo a salary, so Trump chose to donate his income to federal agencies instead.

During his tenure, he made a quarterly donation of $ 100,000 to federal departments such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services.

His last known gift was to the National Park Service on July 23, 2020, according to government documents.

Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold said Trump grew increasingly bitter about not being praised for donating his salary.

At a campaign rally in Arizona in October 2020, Trump said, “I’m the only president who didn’t accept a salary, which surprised me. It’s $ 450,000. The only reason why I mention it, because they never talk about it. “

Trump has often claimed that no other president has ever refused his salary, which is not true. Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy did the same.

Trump was also wrong about the amount of his salary. The president receives $ 400,000 per year.

Despite donating his salary, Trump continued to make money from his various businesses during his tenure. According to a magazine, Trump made $ 1.6 billion when he was president, which means his donated salary was 0.1% of his income.

The Washington Post clarified that their inability to account for his last 6 months of salary didn’t mean he definitely didn’t donate it. However, the lack of confirmation is unusual, and a marked difference from his first three and a half years in office.

The newspaper said it had also questioned the affairs of Trump and the former lawyer who helped organize the donations, about the money, and none responded.

Trump continues to receive a presidential pension in excess of $ 220,000 per year.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-did-not-appear-102028234.html

