Chinese foreign policy: collision course

In one area after another, China under Xi Jinping's leadership appears determined to challenge the existing world order. It has set itself on collision paths with most of its major neighbors and with Western countries. And it seems there is no end to its aggressiveness in foreign policy.

China has done everything possible to assert its so-called rights to the South China Sea. He built tiny islets and converted them into naval and military bases. He directly challenged Vietnam over the exploitation of oil and gas reserves in Vietnamese territorial waters. He claimed islands that an international court declared to be the property of the Philippines. He pressured the Philippine government to abandon its long-standing security relationship with the United States. It has made extensive use of its coast guard and fishing fleet to intimidate ships from neighboring countries. In other words, China behaves like a hegemon in the South China Sea. China has been equally assertive in its relations with India. Last year, China sparked a military clash with India in the upper Himalayas, in which dozens of soldiers were killed on both sides. It seized even more territory in the region, exacerbating the long-standing border dispute between the two countries. And China is currently involved in a plan to create some 600 new villages in the region. The villages will be inhabited by displaced Tibetan shepherds and Han Chinese immigrants, and their existence will help strengthen Chinese claims on disputed territories. And China has not abandoned its claim to the entire Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on the grounds that it was once part of southern Tibet. These Chinese initiatives have led India to develop closer security relations with the United States, Australia and Japan in the formation of what is known as the Quad, a quasi-alliance intended to prevent expansionism. Chinese.

China has recently increased the stakes in its confrontation with the government of Taiwan. During his celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party earlier this month, he vigorously reaffirmed his intention to reunify Taiwan with the mainland by force of arms, if necessary. And in recent months, it has proactively sent warplanes to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. The number of such sorties, including bombers, has increased considerably in recent times. In doing so, he challenges not only Taiwan but also the United States, which remains the island's main security partner. The COVID-19 pandemic has produced two new sets of collision trajectories in China's foreign policy. The Australian government suggested last year that an independent commission be created to investigate the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan. Chinese officials quickly dismissed the idea and said it was indicative of Australia's hostile attitude towards China. When the Australians did not back down, the Chinese government imposed punitive tariffs on various Australian exports. These tariffs remain in effect and have a negative impact on the Australian economy since China is Australia's largest trading partner. More recently, the World Health Organization offered to send a team to Wuhan to further investigate the pandemic outbreak, with the aim of providing lessons to prevent future pandemics. This proposal is strongly supported by the United States for the same reason. The Chinese government has categorically refused to authorize such an investigation, putting it once again at daggers drawn with the WHO and the United States.

In its relations with Hong Kong, the Chinese government has produced a new theater of confrontation with the international community. By introducing a new security law last year and making drastic changes to the rules governing elections, the Community Party has effectively destroyed democracy in Hong Kong. These measures have sparked waves of condemnation in Europe and North America, just as Chinese authorities have brutally cracked down on peaceful protests. Under the security law, dozens of journalists and writers have been arrested and jailed. In the past three months, Hong Kong's only independent media outlet, Apple Daily, has been forced to shut down following the arrest of its editors. More recently, the publishers of three children's books were arrested and the books seized on the grounds that they allegorically portrayed the residents of the Communist Party in an unfavorable light. In all of this, the Chinese authorities have not only alienated Hong Kong's 7.5 million citizens, but also a wide range of people outside the territory. But the international reaction to the events in Hong Kong is nothing compared to that provoked by the Chinese treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang province. As evidence of massive incarceration, forced labor and involuntary sterilization accumulates, the outside world has steadily increased its pressure on China to change its ways in Xinjiang. The Canadian House of Commons and the US State Department have declared that what is happening there is genocide, the most serious charge that can be leveled against a foreign government. The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for these atrocities. And a number of human rights organizations have asked for permission to investigate. But rather than back down in the face of such pressure, the Chinese government has lashed out at its accusers and imposed retaliatory sanctions on them.

And China seems to have done everything possible to alienate Canada and the United States. After imposing unjustified embargoes on Canadian agricultural exports, Chinese authorities engaged in what has been called hostage diplomacy. Based on false accusations of espionage, they arrested two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and detained them for almost three years despite calls from the international community for their release. In the case of the United States, the Chinese have been guilty of gross intellectual property theft and industrial espionage. More recently, China has hosted cybercriminals who have launched hacking attacks against the US government and corporate sites. It is widely suspected that these pirates belong to organizations affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. Whether intentionally or not, China has embarked on collision paths with most of the world's major countries. It is viewed with a mixture of fear and mistrust by most of its neighbors, including Japan, India, and most countries in Southeast Asia. On the Asian continent, he has only two real friends: relatively muscular Pakistan (212 million inhabitants) and relatively negligible Cambodia (16 million inhabitants). He has a few friends in Africa, but even there there seems to be a growing resentment towards Chinese economic domination and exploitation. All of this contrasts sharply with the situation of what Crimea sees as its main competitor on the world stage, the United States. Americans have friends and allies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. It can reliably lean on heavyweights like Germany, France, Britain and Japan, and it maintains relationships of trust with regional powers like Israel, Egypt, South Korea. and Australia. China, by comparison, is poorly served by its relative isolation. Its more assertive and aggressive foreign policy has done it little service. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as Ambassador and High Commissioner.

