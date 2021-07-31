Trump draws historic attention to a former president. It can hurt the GOP.





But even as we have been in Joe Biden’s administration for more than six months, the President is fighting for attention with his predecessor, Donald Trump, to a degree never seen in recent history. The impact of this dynamic could upset expectations regarding the midterm elections.

Dominant mentions in cable news were one of the reasons Biden and Trump won their respective nominations before becoming president. In July, Biden and Trump were pretty much also mentioned in cable news. It is really unusual. Four years ago, in July, Trump was mentioned on cable more than Barack Obama by a 9: 1 ratio. Eight years earlier, Obama was mentioned more on cable than his predecessor, George W. Bush, with a similar margin.

Part of what’s going on is Trump is getting more cable mentions than usual for a former president. And Biden, for his part, got his name spoken much less on cable news than Trump did in July 2017.

The attention Trump has commanded isn’t just a wireline news phenomenon. We also see an exaggerated version of this in Google Trends.

Trump has actually been searched more often than Biden on Google by a ratio of around 3: 2 over the past 30 days. Again, this is an outlier in recent history. Trump’s research was more than 10 times higher than Obama’s research at this point in 2017. And in 2009, Obama’s research exceeded Bush’s research by more than 10: 1.

As with cable news mentions, Trump is much more sought after compared to Biden, partly because Trump is much sought after for a former president and partly because Biden is not sought at roughly at the levels that Trump is. was at this stage of his presidency.

We see how Trump still dominates the political mindset in the real world. The media closely follow his support in political races. Trump’s thoughts on legislation continue to make the news.

In other words: Trump matters.

Of course, counting and helping the Republican Party are two very different things.

Opposition parties generally want the political focus to be on the current president. Few electoral traditions are as regular as the president’s party losing seats in a midterm election. One of the seat loss factors for the losing president’s party is differential turnout. Members of the presidential party are less motivated to vote when they control the White House.

The traditional mid-term penalty may be valid, even if Trump is in the news as much. He could drop out of the news cycle as November 2022 approaches. There is still a long way to go.

But honestly, we don’t know what could happen when the current White House occupant struggles for media attention with the former president – especially when Trump continues to falsely claim he has won the last election. It could change the dynamics of participation.

The limited polls we have at this point show Democrats say they are as likely as Republicans to vote in 2022. A Reuters / Ipsos poll in June showed about the same percentage of Democrats (63%) only Republicans (64%) said they were sure to vote in 2022. An average of other polls generally confirms Democrats are about as motivated as Republicans to vote. This is not like the polls regarding turnout at this point in 2009 or 2013 for the next midterm term, when there was a Democratic president. Republicans generally have a clear advantage of midterm participation with a Democratic president. The special election pattern under the Biden administration has yet to indicate a big shift towards Republicans. It’s very different from what was happening in 2017 at that time. And remember, Democrats were able to win two Senate seats in Georgia in January. Republicans did not have the advantage of participation that one would expect with a new Democratic president.

We’ll have to keep an eye on these metrics as we approach the mid-term. But it seems possible that Trump will continue to make history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/31/politics/trump-media-attention-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos