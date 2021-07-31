Death toll climbs to 6 in Turkish forest fires





ISTANBUL (AP) Panicked tourists in Turkey rushed to the seaside to wait for lifeboats on Saturday after being ordered to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort town of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by the fires nearby forest, Turkish media reported. Coastguard units were leading the operation, and authorities called on private boats and yachts to help with evacuation efforts from the sea as new forest fires broke out. The video showed plumes of smoke and fire enveloping a hill near the seashore. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean cities rose to six on Saturday after two forestry workers died, the country’s health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have torched forests and some settlements, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Saturday that 91 of the 101 fires that broke out due to high winds and scorching heat have been brought under control. Neighborhoods affected by the fire in five provinces have been declared disaster areas by the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Authority. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the region on Saturday, inspecting damage caused by a helicopter. Speaking from the town of Manavgat, Erdogan announced that the Turkish government would cover the rents of those affected by the fire and rebuild their homes. He said tax, social security and credit payments would be deferred for those affected and small businesses would be offered interest-free credit. We cannot do anything other than wish for God’s mercy for the lives we have lost, but we can replace whatever has been burned, ”he said. Erdogan said the number of firefighting planes had increased from six to 13, including planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, and that thousands of Turkish personnel as well as tens of helicopters and drones were assisting the firefighting efforts. At least five people died from the fires in Manavgat and one in Marmaris. Both cities are Mediterranean tourist destinations. Tourism is a major source of income for Turkey, and business owners hoped this summer would be much better than last year, when travel restrictions linked to the pandemic brought tourism down. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 400 people affected by the fires in Manavgat had been treated in hospitals and released, while 10 others remained hospitalized with injuries from the fire. In Marmaris, 159 people were treated in hospital and one person was still in treatment for burns. In southern Hatay province, the flames jumped into populated areas but were then apparently brought under control. Forest fires are common in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey during the arid summer months. Turkey has blamed some previous forest fires on arson or banned Kurdish militants. Erdogan said on Saturday that authorities were investigating the possibility of sabotage causing fires. Meanwhile, a heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from Africa, has caused forest fires across the Mediterranean. Firefighters on the Italian island of Sicily battled dozens of fires fueled by high temperatures on Saturday, prompting the region’s governor to seek help from Rome. Some 150 people trapped in two seaside areas in the city of Catania were evacuated by sea on Friday evening, where they were recovered by rubber dinghies and transferred to coastguard boats. Temperatures in Greece and neighboring countries in southeastern Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday in many towns and villages. ___ Colleen Barry contributed from Milan. ___ Follow all of AP’s stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/orange-county/ap-online/2021/07/31/death-toll-climbs-to-6-in-turkey-wildfires The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos