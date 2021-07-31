China faces challenges over Tibet

The unexpected visit of Chinese President Xi Jinpings () to Tibet on July 20 drew the attention of the international community.

Although Chinese media have said that Xis’ visit was intended to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Tibet’s accession to China, Tibet has remained a politically charged issue for China as well as the international community.

The genesis of the tumultuous ties between Tibet and China dates back to 1951, when the Chinese regime annexed Tibet through a seven-point agreement. China used this agreement as proof of its sovereignty over Tibet.

Tibetans claim they were forced to sign the deal, which led them to revolt against the Chinese government in 1959.

However, China succeeded in quelling the Tibetan uprising, forcing the 14th Dalai Lama to flee to India, along with hundreds of thousands of Tibetans. Since then, as the Dalai Lama heads the Tibetan government in exile in India, China has tightened its control over the Tibetan region.

Without a doubt, the major contusion between Tibet and China is their historical relationship. The Chinese government claims Tibet has been part of China since the 13th century, while Tibetans and their supporters claim their relationship was priest and patron; that Tibet was not a vassal state of China.

Despite these historical differences regarding the nature of relations between the two parties, the Dalai Lama, realizing the power mismatch between them, pleaded for real autonomy from China so that Tibetans can protect and preserve their distinct culture, their social and spiritual identities, and the ecological uniqueness of Tibet.

Unfortunately, the Chinese regime has always doubted the intentions of the Tibetans and therefore pursued calibrated attempts to dismantle Tibet’s historically important legacy. It is preciously in this context that several monasteries have been destroyed over the years, and that Chinese culture, rules and regulations have been imposed on Tibetans.

At the same time, in the name of economic development, great damage has been done to the biodiversity of the region. The influx of Han Chinese into Tibet was seen as yet another attempt to change the demographic structure of the region.

China has compiled its own reasons for ruling Tibet. Since the creation of the People’s Republic of China, the integration of Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan has been among the objectives of the communist regimes. Thus, any attempt to give true autonomy to Tibet would weaken China’s control over Hong Kong and its assertive position against Taiwan.

The Chinese strategic community sees Tibet as its back door and believes that if it were opened, it would be subject to external threats. This concern is growing in importance in the context of India’s policy to provide asylum to Tibetan refugees, including the Dalai Lama.

Specifically, China suspects India of using the Tibet card in connection with China, as the situation demands. The growing tension in Sino-Indian relations in recent times, coupled with China’s illegitimate claim to certain Indian territories and Xi’s imperialist Belt and Road initiative, have made Tibet all the more strategically important to China. . After all, it is through Tibet that China can extend its territorial imperialist conception.

It is for this reason that China has, over the years, made huge investments in the development of essential infrastructure in Tibet. Tibet is known as the water tower of Asia because it has the third largest reserve of water ice in the world and some of the largest rivers in Asia originate in the region.

Therefore, China has focused on diverting the course of Tibet’s rivers to drier provinces. In this context, the Chinese government has launched efforts to build a 1,000 km tunnel, the longest in the world, to bring water from Tibet to Xinjiang.

However, the international community does not view the Tibet issue through the prism of Chinese interests. For the rest of the world, the Dalai Lama continues to be Tibet’s legitimate political and spiritual leader.

The international community also disagrees with China’s historic claim to Tibet. Therefore, as China aggressively pursues its imperialist desires, the world has increased its pressure on China on the issue of Tibet’s genuine autonomy.

In particular, India and the United States have significantly reoriented their policies on the question of Tibet. India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no longer hesitates to publicly embrace its historic relationship with Tibet.

This can be measured by the fact that Modi wrote on July 6 on Twitter: Spoke on the phone to His Holiness the Dalai Lama to send him greetings on his 86th birthday.

In 2014, Modi invited Lobsang Sangay, then president of the Tibetan government in exile, to his swearing-in ceremony.

At the same time, the United States has stepped up its support for Tibetan autonomy and religious freedom for Tibetan Buddhists with the Tibetan Policy and Support Act. This act specifically opposes any effort by China to select, educate, and worship Tibetan Buddhist religious leaders in a manner inconsistent with the principles of succession or identification of Tibetan Buddhist lamas, including the Dalai Lama.

The law says that leadership matters should be conducted without interference, in a manner consistent with traditional practice.

The United States has also made it clear that the identification and installation of Tibetan Buddhist religious leaders, including any future Dalai Lama, is determined only within the Tibetan Buddhist faith community, in accordance with internationally recognized rights to the religious freedom.

Amid global support for the Tibetan people, increased democratic voices in Hong Kong, and Taiwan’s resilience against China, Xis’ visit to Tibet attempted to show China’s determination to dominate the region.

So the bigger question is: will Tibet regain its historic status as an independent state or will it continue to perish under Chinese imperialist rule?

The international community should play a role in solving the problems of Tibet and Taiwan in order to strengthen the values ​​of independence, democracy and human rights.

Sumit Kumar is a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Indian Social Science Research Council and a former Visiting Fellow of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at National Chengchi University.