JD (U) parliamentary delegation to meet Prime Minister for caste-based census





JD (U), a key ally of the BJP in Bihar, called on the center to organize a caste-based census. A political resolution to this effect was adopted by the party at its national executive committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Earlier in the morning, a meeting of the party’s national elected officials welcomed the decision of the Modi government to grant 27% reservation to the OBC and 10% to the EWC in medical education. The delegation from the JD (U) parliamentary party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for time to deliver a memorandum demanding a caste-based census in the country, JD (U) chief secretary KC Tyagi said. The party also passed a resolution to release the recommendations of Judge G Rohini’s commission report to expand the reserve benefit by numbers. On Friday, Bihar’s main opposition parties led by the RJD met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded that the issue of the caste census be raised to the prime minister. A caste enumeration is necessary because it would only help identify the backwardness of economically and socially weaker groups among the backward classes and extend the benefits of social protection schemes to them. We’re going to push for that, Tyagi said. On July 20, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told parliament that the government had ordered, as part of its policy, not to count the population of castes other than the SC / ST. The JD (U) also passed a resolution regarding population control. We support the ways and means of controlling the population. But this cannot be done by acts or laws. You don’t have to force it. A concerted effort to raise awareness is needed through benefits, education, etc. to bring down the reproduction rate, Tyagi said. Speaking about political decisions, Tyagi said the party has decided to run for office in all states that go to the polls in the near future. We are in talks with union interior minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for a respectable seat-sharing formula for the UP polls. If things haven’t worked out in UP, JD (U) will compete for at least 200 seats in UP, Tyagi said. The party also asked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to take time and visit other states as well.

