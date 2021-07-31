Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting second baby after miscarriage





Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced that the couple are expecting their second child in December.









Carrie revealed she was pregnant and miscarried earlier this year in an Instagram post on Saturday. Loading error “Hoping to have our rainbow baby on Christmas,” she wrote, referring to a child born after miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death. “At the start of the year I had a miscarriage which broke my heart. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also felt like a bag of nerves”, a- she writes. “Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can seem like everything is always going well,” Johnson added. “I found it very heartwarming to hear from people who had also suffered loss, so I hope that, in a very modest way, sharing this might help others as well.” The couple already have a son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April of last year. The baby was given the middle name Nicholas in honor of two doctors who treated Boris Johnson while he was hospitalized with Covid-19. “Wilfred after Boris ‘grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors who saved Boris’ life last month,” Carrie said on her account Instagram at the time. The couple was married in a marriage carried out in secret at Westminster Cathedral in London in May. Continue reading



