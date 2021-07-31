Trump tries to defend himself by simply saying the election was a corrupt demand | Donald trump





Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that when he told senior Justice Department officials to just say the election was corrupt [and] Leave the rest to me, he wasn’t trying to overthrow American democracy, but to defend the integrity and honesty of the election and the sanctity of our vote.

The former president reiterated his lie that his loss to Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud a day after Washington was rocked by news of his December appeal with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, a senior DoJ official.

Trump’s pressure on federal and state officials to reverse his national defeat and state losses to Biden has been well documented. The cases mounted by his campaign claiming electoral fraud have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts.

Republicans in states like Arizona and Wisconsin conduct controversial election audits and inquiries. Many GOP-controlled states are pursuing laws that critics say are aimed at restricting access to the ballot among those likely to vote Democratic or to facilitate the overturning of the results.

But on Friday, the House Oversight Committee released memos taken by Richard Donoghue, a senior DoJ official, regarding a call with Rosen on December 27. The memos highlighted Trump’s surprising request.

Washington editor-in-chief Benjy Sarlin of NBC News wrote on Twitter: We can’t take an ongoing historic scandal for granted just because he says it out loud all the time. These are allegations at the Watergate level.

Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 to avoid impeachment over the Watergate scandal, which involved dirty tricks against political opponents, including the commission of crimes. Trump was impeached a second time after his lies about voter fraud fueled the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Ten Republicans in the House and seven in the Senate turned on him, but he retained enough support to avoid conviction for inciting insurgency and remains able to run in federal election.

Earlier this week, all eyes in Washington were on the first hearing convened by a House select committee to investigate the Capitol assault.

Harry Dunn, a Capitol Hill police officer, was one of four law enforcement officers who testified emotionally about the attack on Trump supporters.

Like the other officers, he called on Democrats and Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two anti-Trump Republicans on the panel, to investigate the political genesis of the aggression.

If a hit man is hired and he kills someone, Dunn said, the hit man goes to jail. But not only does the hitman go to jail, but also the person who hired him.

An attack took place on January 6 and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of this.

Trump told his supporters to walk on Capitol Hill and fight like hell to reverse his defeat. His conversations of the day with high-ranking Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan of Ohio are the subject of fierce speculation.

Trump referred to Jordan and other Republicans during his conversation with Rosen and Donoghue, according to Donoghues’ note. Trump has been told that most of the information you get is false and we are looking into the allegations, but they don’t come to fruition. He replied that he had allies in Congress who would seek ways to overturn the elections.

Jordan was one of nearly 150 Republicans in the House and Senate who filed objections to the results in Arizona or Pennsylvania or both. Such objections made on the night of January 6, after rioters who sought lawmakers to capture and possibly kill were kicked off the Capitol, made no difference to Vice President Mike Pences’ certification of victory. from Bidens.

Trump retains a grip on the Republican Party and has continually flirted with the confirmation of another White House candidacy in 2024. This could be a way to avoid legal issues that escalated on Friday with a DoJ order ordering that his tax returns are forwarded to another house. Committee.

In his statement on Saturday, Trump called the Democrats who control the House Oversight Committee corrupt and very partisan.

The documents released, he said, were aimed at upholding the integrity and honesty of the elections and the sanctity of our vote, it is time for Congress and others to investigate how such corruption has happened. been authorized rather than investigating those who denounce this massive fraud on the American people.

Carolyn Maloney, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, said on Friday: These handwritten notes show President Trump directly called on our nation’s top law enforcement agency to take action to overturn a free election and fair.

