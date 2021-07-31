Trumpism just won’t go away





For the publisher

July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 10 a.m.

FILE. The author of the letter said: “The American people summarily kicked former President Donald Trump out of office, but like COVID-19, Trumpism is a pathology that just doesn’t seem to be going away.” (MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

MANDEL NGAN / Getty

The American people summarily kicked former President Donald Trump out of office, but like COVID-19, Trumpism is a pathology that just doesn’t seem to be going away. It turns out that the connection is not a coincidence; the counties in which Trump received the most votes have the lowest vaccination rates. This leads to the reasonable conclusion that Trump supporters are directly responsible for two of America’s most pernicious afflictions. A conclusion like this deserves further investigation, especially on the trait that could be causing this madness among “conservatives.”

The main characteristic that can be attributed to a typical Trump supporter is gullibility. From Freedom Phones, which are made in China, to Trump University, which has been shut down and forced to pay millions in settlement fees, to the Trump Foundation which has also been shut down and fined, to the litany of Broken presidential promises, it is evident that Trump is the epitome of a con artist. For his followers to eat greedily from his dishonest hand would be humorous if it weren’t for all the wrong done. Lives were lost in the January 6 insurgency and resistance to vaccination allows the COVID-19 crisis to continue. Unfortunately, the gullibility of Trump supporters outweighs their decency.

Local elections are fast approaching and voters need to consider several factors when assessing candidates. Knowledge, experience and vision are all important, but character matters too. It would appear that no local Republican candidate has repudiated Trumpism, and their acquiescence is reason enough for voters to repudiate them and vote Democratic.

Galien Heins

Colony

Candidate, Registrar of the Colony

