Need to change the negative perception of the police: PM Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the need to change the negative perception of the police among the population while stressing their role in the fight against terrorism and stressing the need for better conduct. Why doesn’t public confidence increase (in the police) as its officers sacrifice their lives to fight terrorism and maintain law and order? he asked, while interacting virtually with 144 officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) on probation who completed their training at the Hyderabads Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Modi said India has been striving to improve policing for 75 years now. There should be a fresh start now, he said. What matters are your principles and intentions and this should be reflected in your conduct. He asked the officers to be friendly to the masses and always put the nation first, and asked the officers for advice on how they could use their academic knowledge in policing. He said that the job of a police officer is very demanding. I wish you would use your strength to be better leaders in law enforcement, he said. Modi stressed that physical fitness and professionalism are essential to the work of a police officer. He added that the police should promote the culture of fitness. It will also motivate the young people of the country to be in good shape. Interacting with an officer, who received the cadre from Chhattisgarh, Modi said: The role of a police officer becomes very important in areas torn by conflict. people. Modi advised a female officer, who graduated first in the training, that she should visit local schools regularly and interact with female students. The (motivating) impact of these things is very high, he said. Modi also interacted with an academically trained officer from the Maldives. The Maldivian officer thanked the Indian government for the training. Modi said that every year he seeks to know the thoughts of young officers. He referred to Mahatma Gandhis Dandi March and advised officers to adhere to the notion of Satyagraha. He added that in the past Indians were prepared to die for independence. Now you should go ahead and live for this nation. He said the service of officers to the country will be crucial for its development. Therefore, you must remember that you are chosen by India for this crucial mission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/need-to-change-the-negative-perception-about-police-pm-101627754597506.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos