New Oriental | Adjourned class

Xi Jinping’s government dealt death blow to private education sector with new regulations

Cinema 2013 American dreams in China tells the extraordinary story of poverty to wealth of Yu Minhong and the New Oriental Education and Technology Group. The film, released in China in May of the same year, two months after Xi Jinping’s tenure as Chinese president began, is closely based on Mr. Yus’ life, telling the story of three friends in Beijing and their attempt to obtain a US visa in search of prosperity. . Two are rejected and focus their efforts on creating a language school to help millions more achieve their American dream.

The resounding commercial success of the films underscored how much Mr. Yu and his company are regarded by many in China as a poster of the reform era. For a whole generation of Chinese, the New Oriental has become synonymous with learning English and, for many, moving abroad and seeking fortune.

According to the company, it has trained 65 million students, including 10 million last year, reflecting the recent boom in China’s private education industry. It currently has a network of 118 schools, 1,625 learning stores and 48,300 teachers in 104 cities in China. It is by far the largest provider of private education services in the country.

A 2006 profile in the official China daily praised Mr. Yu as the godfather of study abroad, recounting how a farmer’s son from Jiangsu Province twice failed national university entrance exams because of his poor English. Indeed, Mr. Yus was an iconic success story of China in the era of ushering in an era of unabashed ambition, aspiration and achievement, a success story it seems. , which the government was also happy to celebrate.

Repression

Neither, it seems. On July 25, Mr. Xis’ government dealt what the Chinese media described as a fatal blow to the New Oriental and the entire private education sector, introducing sweeping regulations that could bring a brutal end to it. to a booming industry.

According to industry experts, the new regulations could go so far as to turn all private education companies into non-profit organizations, as well as ban them from going public (Mr. Yus was the first Chinese education company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange). Stock market in 2006.) Foreign capital will largely not be allowed to participate in the private education sector, according to the document released by the Chinese State Council, or Cabinet.

The reasons cited were understandable, aimed at easing the burden on Chinese students and their families amid the hugely rising costs of private tuition. Chu Zhaohui, a researcher at the National Institute of Educational Sciences, told the World time the problem was that many tutoring companies had shifted from teaching to profit.

In 2020, when education moved online amid the pandemic, the industry raised $ 18 billion with the increase in online services, according to the South China Morning Post. With the extremely competitive educational space in China, both to prepare students for the national university entrance examination or gaokao, as well as for overseas admissions, extracurricular education services have The market has exploded from 5.8 billion yuan ($ 900 million) in 2016 to 85.5 billion yuan ($ 13.3 billion) in 2020, the newspaper reported citing data from Frost & Sullivan. The newspaper noted that 11 Chinese private education companies raised $ 2.3 billion through listings in Hong Kong and New York last year, the largest of which was New Oriental, which raised $ 1.5 billion. billion dollars from a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Those days are now over. With the new regulations, the shares of New Oriental and TAL Education, the other major player, collapsed last week. Both are now down 70% over the past month, reeling from new regulations as well as previous antitrust measures that rocked the entire tech industry in China. Completing its fall to fame, New Oriental suffered a downgrade last week, falling to Moodys’ lowest rating and one step off the junk.

The movements did not come out of nowhere. Xi has repeatedly pointed out the high costs of education as a plague. Chinese officials are also aware that this is the most frequently cited reason in family surveys as to why China’s population growth rate is declining despite the relaxation of family planning measures.

The movements, however, have divided opinions. It has been well received by many who shell out huge sums for extracurricular studies. Yet many parents, currently preparing their children for university exams, do not know where to turn.

The latest government intervention also alarmed investors, especially those from overseas, about how the Xi government is handling the economy. Following antitrust investigations into tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent last year, and more recent action against ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing, the latest regulations have now struck a hammer blow at a thriving third industry. and left investors in the dark. shocked.

On July 28, Chinese securities regulators called a meeting with major investment banks to address their concerns, trying to get the message across that the measures were industry specific and not a technological crackdown. wider. They will have to convince after the last bloodbath. Regulators’ actions have wiped out a combined $ 800 billion worth of Chinese tech companies since February, according to Bloomberg data.

While it is true that education regulations were to some extent long-established and had their own sectoral logic, they will inevitably be seen outside of China as part of a larger Party effort. Communist to tame businesses and industries that its regulators see as having grown too big to be controlled. Unregulated, as the authorities have described them, or in other words, more under the control of the market than of the state.