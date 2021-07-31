Trump spoke in third person with Barr in fiery election speech: book





Trump spoke in the third person during a heated discussion with Bill Barr about voter fraud, according to a new book. Trump was furious that Barr had dismissed allegations of mass voter irregularities in an interview with the PA. Barr ultimately resigned from his post just weeks after the AP interview. Loading Something is loading.

Last December, then-Attorney General Bill Barr spoke to Associated Press reporter Michael Balsamo, where he essentially dismissed then-President Donald Trump’s claims that a widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 elections.

Barr said the Justice Department looked into credible allegations of fraud, but notably revealed that “to date we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election. “.

After the interview, Barr then went to the White House for a previously scheduled meeting with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, where Meadows told him that Trump would be “livid” to the election-related statements of the interview, according to a new book by Washington Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Barr was told by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone that Trump wanted to see him in his private dining room, where the president was watching the One America News Network (OANN).

The scene was tense, as “everything about the President telegraphed that he was in barely contained rage”, and even caused him to switch to third person, which Leonnig and Rucker detailed in “I Alone Can Fix It : Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Last Year. “

Trump immediately asked Barr about the Associated Press interview, where he threw cold water on the president’s ongoing election fraud allegations.

“It’s Bill, are you saying that?” Trump asked in a “clean and swift” fashion, according to the book.

After Barr confirmed that he made the statement, Trump questioned him again.

“How can you say that? Trump said, according to the book. “Why didn’t you just not answer the question?”

The president raised his voice and particularly began to speak in the third person.

“There’s no reason you said that!” he said, according to the book. “You must hate Trump!

With OANN in the background, Trump “started screaming” and “was so angry his words came out like spit,” according to the book.

Trump then pointed to the TV screen, as OANN discussed election conspiracies that Pennsylvania backdated late ballots, as well as allegations that Fulton County, Ga., Illegally added ballots. vote at their count. Barr told Trump the Justice Department looked into the allegations and found no evidence that such events occurred.

“We’ve looked at these things and they are nonsense,” Barr said, according to the book.

After the back-and-forths, Barr reiterated to Trump that there was simply no evidence to support the most important allegations.

“Mr. President, I am not here to say that there was no fraud,” the attorney general said at the time, according to the book. “There may very well have been fraud. I suspect there was fraud, maybe more than usual. But there is no evidence of substantial fraud that would change the election, and your problem is that you have five weeks. The reason you are sitting where you are today is because you had five weeks for your lawyers to strategize for you to overturn the election. “

As Trump continued to act “explosively and madly,” Barr sought to remain “calm and deliberate,” according to the book.

Almost two weeks later, Trump announced that Barr would be leaving the administration shortly before Christmas, praising the attorney general for doing “an outstanding job.”

