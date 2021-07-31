PM Modi to launch e-RUPI digital payment solution on August 2









ANI |

Updated: 01 August 2021 00:35 IS

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person and object specific digital payment solution, on August 2 at 4:30 p.m. via videoconference.

A statement from the PMO said the prime minister has always championed digital initiatives. Over the years, several programs have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries in a targeted and tight manner, with limited points of contact between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic voucher advances this vision of good governance, the statement said.

He stated that e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

“It is a QR code or an e-Voucher based on an SMS chain, which is delivered to the recipient’s mobile. Users of this unique and transparent payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payment application or Internet banking access, at the service provider, ”the statement said.

The instrument was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Ministry of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority.

According to the press releases, e-RUPI connects service sponsors with beneficiaries and service providers digitally without any physical interface.

It also ensures that payment to the service provider is not made until the transaction is complete.

Being prepaid in nature, it guarantees prompt payment to the service provider without the intervention of any intermediary.

The statement said e-RUPI should be a revolutionary initiative to ensure leak-free social service delivery.

It can also be used to provide services under programs to provide medicines and nutritional support under maternal and child health programs, tuberculosis eradication programs, medicines and diagnostics in the area. under programs such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, in addition to fertilizer subsidies.

The private sector can also take advantage of these digital vouchers as part of their employee wellness and corporate social responsibility programs, the statement said. (ANI)

