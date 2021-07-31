Republican primary in Ohio tests Donald Trumps Clout





CHILLICOTHE, Ohio Ohio State Sen. Bob Peterson (R), one of 11 candidates vying to succeed recently retired Rep. Steve Stivers in a special Republican primary on Tuesday, is stepping out of the conservative central cast.

An eighth generation corn and soybean farmer from Washington Court House who won his seat in the Legislature during the Tea Party wave of 2010, Peterson has a near-perfect vote score from the Conservative Union of America and l endorsement by the influential anti-abortion group, Ohio Right to Life.

When Peterson addressed a group of supporters at a restaurant on Wednesday night, he looked like a smiling activist and a small government in the Mike Pence mold, albeit with more scars from accidents agricultural.

The freedom to start a business and pursue a personal dream is what separates America from the rest of the world, Peterson said. That’s not what I see coming out of Washington, DC, right now.

The challenge for Peterson and other top contenders like State Representative Jeff LaRe (a Stivers-backed commuter) and former far-right State Representative Ron Hood, who is backed by Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Is that they lack the Republican Party’s most coveted support: that of former President Donald Trump.

You see factions competing for the future direction of their party. Kevin Spiker, Ohio University

Trump and his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski have instead backed coal industry lobbyist Mike Carey. Super PAC Trumps, Make America Great Again Action, has invested over $ 400,000 in television commercials and other paid communications on behalf of Careys.

There was no independent public poll in the GOP nomination contest in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, a strong Republican seat that stretches from the southern suburbs of Columbus through the agricultural countryside to ‘at the edge of the Appalachians. And the low expected participation rate risks blurring the best of forecasts.

Whatever the outcome, most observers agree that the race is another test of the influence Trump retains in the Republican primaries.

That will be a measure of the value of Donald Trump’s endorsement, said Jeff Fix, chairman of the Fairfield County Republican Party, who endorsed LaRe.

Although the lion’s share of media coverage of Tuesday’s primaries went to the internal Democratic Party battle in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District between Nina Turner and Shontel Brown, the result of the Republican primary on the 15th of l Ohio is likely to have equally significant national implications. .

The race will tell you something about the Senate primary in nine and a half months, said Terry Casey, a Republican strategist based in Columbus.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is due to retire at the end of his term in 2022 and a host of Republican candidates are already competing to succeed him, including former Ohio Republican President Jane Timken, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel; and author and venture capitalist JD Vance.

In this race, Trump’s reach is tested even more brutally. Vance faces skepticism for criticizing Trump in 2016, although he has since warmed up to the former president and presents himself as the most loyal tribune of Trumpian populism.

And while Timkens’ support for Trump during her tenure as party chairman reportedly almost caught her approval from Trumps, Mandel attacked her for initially defending Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez’s moderate vote to impeach Trump in January. (Timken later joined calls for Gonzalez’s resignation.)

Bob Peterson for Congress / Facebook Ohio State Sen. Bob Peterson (left) chats with supporters at the Chillicothe restaurant on Wednesday. Peterson is betting that local approvals will carry more weight than national approvals.

If Carey wins on Tuesday, that would suggest Trump is still a kingmaker in the Republican primaries in Ohio and his victory would bode ill for Vance in particular.

Ohio State Representative Mark Johnson (right), who attended Wednesday’s pro-Peterson event and backs Timken in the Senate race, predicted Vances opposition to Trump in 2016 would probably be his demise.

But Trump’s involvement in a congressional race is not without risk for him: if the candidate he supports loses, it diminishes the perceived weight of his support.

The recent result of a special election in Texas’ 6th Congressional District demonstrated this. On July 27, Texas State Representative Jake Ellzey (right) defeated Trump-approved Susan Wright in a run-off to fill the seat left vacant when Wright’s husband, Representative Ron Wright, has passed away.

Susan Wright got the most votes in the first round of the non-partisan states, the first two primaries. The Club for Growth, a die-hard economic libertarian Republican group that has increasingly aligned itself with the Trump wing of the party in recent years, has spent $ 1.1 million to support it.

But because it was a non-partisan primary in which voters of all stripes could vote, Ellzey appears to have prevailed with the help of Democrats in the suburban Dallas district who were eager to dismiss the Trump frontrunner. .

A similar dynamic could affect the outcome of Ohio 15th, since Ohio is an open primary state where voters registered with one party can vote in the primary of another party.

Stivers won the seat in 2020 with over 63% of the vote, but Trump got a more modest 56% of the vote, suggesting that a section of moderate Republicans in suburban Columbus voted for the then candidate, Joe Biden, while staying with the GOP in down the ballot races.

You can see the Trump wing, and [then] Eisenhower or Gerry Ford Republicans the country club wing of the party so to speak, said Kevin Spiker, a political scientist at Ohio University. You see factions competing for the future direction of their party.

As you may have read, there have been celebrity endorsements. We were happy to have them. Ohio State Senator Bob Peterson (R)

LaRe is probably in the best position to win over those Republicans from Eisenhower, but Peterson believes his name recognition and district-wide door-to-door operation could extend his reach beyond the rural areas of the district.

It is a suburban, rural and Appalachian district, Peterson told HuffPost. That’s exactly what I stand for in the Ohio Senate right now.

In an interview after his campaign event Wednesday, Peterson told HuffPost that he draws inspiration from a fairly ideologically diverse group of Republican Congressmen from Ohio, citing the conservative values ​​of right-wing Rep. Jim Jordans; former Rep. Pat Tiber is of great interest in tax policy; Military service representative Brad Wenstrups; and Rep. Troy Baldersons know his district intimately.

When asked which Democrat he was most excited to work with, Peterson named Rep. Joyce Beatty, who represents Columbus and chairs the Congressional Black Caucus.

Peterson was careful not to mention Trump by name when remarking to supporters, but he still found a way to address the elephant in the room.

As you may have read, there have been celebrity endorsements. We were happy to have them, he said, before saying that the support of local elected officials, Farm Bureau leaders and grassroots voters in the room meant more to him anyway. These people who live, work and have been elected are more important to me than any other endorsement.

While Peterson’s warm and relaxed demeanor couldn’t be more different from Trump’s boastfulness, the former president’s influence is apparent. Peterson is handing out campaign material that shows a photo of himself with Trump taken at a Trump rally in 2016 (although this does not explicitly suggest that Trump endorsed it).

While avoiding a discussion of election results and the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, Peterson told HuffPost he hoped to see legislation strengthen election integrity. He looked fondly at Trump’s tax cuts, stronger border enforcement and renegotiations of international trade agreements, offering only the slightest criticism.

I wish he’d tweeted a little less, Peterson said. And he would probably still be president today if he had tweeted a little less.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Mike Carey, a coal industry lobbyist, accepted Trump’s endorsement at a rally in late June. He has featured Trump in his TV commercials, posing as a “conservative outsider.”

Earlier this week, Trump called Peterson and other candidates without naming them to implicate his closeness, despite Trump’s endorsement of Carey.

Many candidates from the Great State of Ohio, running in Congress District 15, say I support them, when in reality I don’t know them, and I don’t even know who they are, a he said in a press release. But I do know who Mike Carey is, I know a lot about him, and it’s okay.

As in 6th Texas, Trump and his team went all-in for Carey, risking further humiliation if the candidate loses.

At a rally in late June in another part of the state, Trump touted his support for Carey, who, following in Trump’s footsteps, presents himself as a conservative outsider, not a politician.

Carey featured images of Trump congratulating him in a TV commercial. He’s a wonderful man, I’ve known him for a long time, Trump says in the ad.

Additionally, the Club for Growth has re-entered the race in a way that should benefit Trump’s prime candidate. The Conservative group spent over $ 300,000 attacking LaRe, Peterson and State Senator Stephanie Kunze for being insufficiently conservative.

If it weren’t for the intervention of Trump’s super PAC and the Club for Growth, Petersons’ cash haul could take it further. He raised the second-highest number of candidates after Carey, bringing in more than $ 455,000 in just three months of campaigning.

Petersons’ TV commercials show him standing among the sheep as a metaphor for his greater level of conservative belief. You can’t save lives and stop [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi with sheep, he said to one place.

Peterson is betting that Republican voters always care more about politicians’ local roots and their commitment to traditional GOP priorities, such as restricting abortion rights and cutting taxes, rather than Trump endorsement or Trump-type rhetorical pyrotechnics. He regularly touts his volunteer work and that of his wife for a pregnancy resource center where faith activists try to dissuade women from having abortions.

At a time when Trump has made the outsider moniker the most coveted brand in Republican politics, Peterson is trying to sell voters the experience.

On Wednesday he even dealt a veiled blow to Carey, who has not served in public office.

I have a voting record, Peterson told HuffPost. It’s not just rhetoric.

